X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Mexican bishops oppose court ruling to decriminalize abortion

Supreme Court invalidates sections of a law that imposes sentences of up to three years in prison for women terminating pregnancies

David Agren, Catholic News Service

David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: September 09, 2021 06:10 AM GMT

Updated: September 09, 2021 06:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
5

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
6

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
7

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
8

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
9

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Mexican bishops oppose court ruling to decriminalize abortion

A pro-life campaigner pastes a Catholic stamp outside Mexico's Supreme Court on Sept. 7. (Photo: AFP)

The Mexican bishops' conference expressed sorrow over a unanimous Supreme Court decision to decriminalize abortion, while other church leaders called on Catholics to "not to be indifferent" on issues of life.

The court ruled unanimously Sept. 7 to invalidate sections of a law in Coahuila state. The law imposed sentences of up to three years in prison for women terminating pregnancies; observers say the court decision sets a precedent and will lead to decriminalization across the country. The decision also removed criminal sanctions for abortion providers.

The motion approved in the court, according to Justice Norma Piña Hernández, "concludes there are no public reasons with scientific support that allow equating the embryo with a person with rights."

She continued, "Prohibiting abortion in these circumstances ... implies giving excessive value to the state's interest in protecting the development of the pregnancy in the face of the intense impact carrying an unwanted pregnancy represents for the autonomy of women when there are not the vital conditions to do so properly."

After the court decision, the bishops' conference tweeted, quoting from a conference document published Aug. 12: "Those of us convinced of the value of life have no need for a murderous law such as the one that is being approved ... We hope that your option for life is not conditional on an ideology, rather is motivated by faith, hope and love."

Bishop Jesús José Herrera Quiñonez of Nuevo Casas Grandes, president of the bishops' life ministry, said in a Sept. 5 statement, "We remember that human dignity and fundamental rights are not a question of votes, rather recognition and respect."

Women throughout the region have taken to the streets to protest issues of gender violence and abortion access in recent years

"We remember that the human being, child of a father and a mother, whose life starts at the moment of conception, must be recognized in their dignity in all steps of life and deserves the same protection of the law in the face of actions that could threaten its integrity."

The court decision in Mexico, the country with the world's second-highest number of Catholics, continued a trend in Latin America toward the decriminalization of abortion. Women throughout the region have taken to the streets to protest issues of gender violence and abortion access in recent years.

In December 2020, Argentina decriminalized abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Mexico City decriminalized abortion in 2007, a move upheld by the Supreme Court the next year, and three of Mexico's 32 states have followed its lead. More than half of Mexico's states have approved constitutional prohibitions on abortion.

The court is expected to hear a case during September on the constitutionality of a law from the state of Sinaloa, which protects life from conception.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Supreme Court ruled Mexico City's law constitutional based on the state being able to set local health policy, according to Rebeca Ramos, director of the nongovernmental Information Group on Reproductive Choice. This time, she said, the court "got the heart of the matter" and ruled on questions pertaining to the right to access abortion.

"Never again should a woman or a gestating person be criminally prosecuted. Today the threat of prison and the stigma that weighs on people who decide to freely interrupt their pregnancy is banished," said Justice Luis María Aguilar, whose motion to approve decriminalization was debated in the court.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not pushed for decriminalizing abortion, saying other issues take priority -- though members of his Morena party have approved decriminalization bills since 2019 in the states of Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Veracruz. He declined to give an opinion on the court case at his Sept. 7 news conference.

"We have Supreme Court justices, who are more liberal, (and) a broad and active feminist movement," said Bárbara González, a political analyst in Monterrey. "The justices want to win points with the people," she added, but also show independence in the face of accusations of submission to pressure from the president.

Polling on abortion shows a generational divide in Mexico, with a slight majority of people under the age of 50 supporting decriminalization. A poll by the newspaper El Financiero found 53% of Mexicans opposed decriminalization, while 45% were in favor.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Trauma of 9/11 also felt by US immigrant Muslim population
Sep 10, 2021
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine-born priest inspired by people in Australian bush
Sep 10, 2021
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Sep 10, 2021
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Sep 10, 2021
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Priest who denounced Chiles most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post

Priest who denounced Chile’s most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post
UK Catholic bishops voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade

UK Catholic bishops, voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade
How Sept 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis

How Sept. 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis
Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others

Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others
Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering

Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering
Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.