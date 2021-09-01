X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Mexican bishops express solidarity with 'desperate' migrants

The formation of a caravan came as US border officials recorded migrant detention numbers not seen in two decades

David Agren, Catholic News Service

David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: September 01, 2021 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2021 05:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
3

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
8

Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout

Aug 30, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics encouraged to serve Covid patients

Aug 30, 2021
10

Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal

Aug 31, 2021
Support UCA News
Mexican bishops express solidarity with 'desperate' migrants

Central American immigrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents after they crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico early on April 10 in Roma, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Mexican Church leaders expressed solidarity with a caravan of migrants that was disrupted by security forces. Their reaction came after nationwide outrage about videos that surfaced showing an immigration agent kicking a migrant in the head.

A local parish in the municipality of Huixtla, meanwhile, provided food and clothing to some 400 members of the caravan on Aug. 28, the same day it departed from a city near the Guatemalan border.

"(We) also share in the pain in the pain and the desperation of so many migrants, who are trying to save themselves from extreme poverty and violence in the face of international inability to generate life conditions of dignity, especially in poor, marginalized and battered countries," tweeted Auxiliary Bishop Alfonso Miranda Guardiola of Monterrey, secretary-general of the Mexican bishops' conference.

The caravan formed in Tapachula, Mexico, after migrants and asylum-seekers there -- including many from Haiti -- were unable to obtain documents for traveling through Mexico toward the US border, said Father Heyman Vázquez of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Huixtla.

Many of the caravan travelers had been stranded in Tapachula for months or longer, he said, adding his parish -- 25 miles from Tapachula -- has been supporting smaller groups of 20 migrants passing through on a daily basis.

"They are getting desperate being in Tapachula because they don't give them any documents and additionally ... there's no work," he said.

We are going to continue containing (migrants), but we need to find deep, structural solutions

The caravan has been proceeding through scorching sun and pouring rain along a highway in Chiapas state but has been met with force by Mexican national guard members in riot gear.

A document released Aug. 28 by a Mexican human rights monitoring network, which includes several Catholic-run migrant shelters, said many of the caravan travelers had some sort of migration document or were in the process of seeking asylum in Mexico, but were prevented from leaving Tapachula at migration checkpoints.

Caravans of migrants previously traveled through Chiapas state -- most notably in late 2018 -- but Mexican officials have dismantled such mass movements of people in recent years. Guatemala has also done the same in its territory.

The formation of a caravan came as US border officials recorded migrant detention numbers not seen in two decades. It also came as the Biden administration seeks to slow the stream of migrants moving through Mexico -- and once again seeks Mexican assistance.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Videos posted by journalists on social media showed Mexican security forces pushing and corralling migrants in the caravan. A viral video showed a migration official kicking a migrant in the head.

In a statement Aug. 29, Mexico's National Immigration Institute said it would investigate the actions of its agents and said, "The institute bases its actions on adherence to the legal framework and with strict respect for human rights."

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Aug. 29, "We are going to continue containing (migrants), but we need to find deep, structural solutions," referring to programs for developing Central America.

Father Vázquez described the government's discourse and actions toward migrants as "contradictory," saying the president's discourse "is very nice toward migrants, but institutions, immigration, the authorities, the federal and state police and including the national guard ... they abuse migrants."

On Aug. 29, the Mexican government provided refuge to a third group of 86 people fleeing Afghanistan; most were media workers with the Wall Street Journal, according to the foreign ministry. The government policy of welcoming Afghans, while repressing migrants at its southern border, caused questions.

"There is no consistency, nothing solid and no pattern of conduct in Mexican immigration policy," said Javier Urbano, migration expert at the Jesuit-run Iberoamerican University, who described the decision to accept Afghans as "situational."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Sep 2, 2021
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Sep 2, 2021
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Sep 2, 2021
Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy
Sep 2, 2021
Pope denounces Western attempts to impose democracy on others
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021
The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation

Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation
Afghanistan my love

Afghanistan my love
The Bishops the Eucharist and Abortion

The Bishops, the Eucharist, and Abortion
The Holy Land goes on tour in Iraq Syria and Lebanon

The Holy Land goes “on tour” in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon
From one power to another

From one power to another
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me accept You as my Master

Lord, help me accept You as my Master
Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon

Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon
Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day

Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.