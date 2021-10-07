Merkel meets pope, Draghi in farewell visit to Rome

Updated: October 07, 2021 12:02 PM GMT
Italian priest, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza (C) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Vatican for a meeting with the Pope on October 7, 2021. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed climate change and clerical abuse with Pope Francis Thursday in a farewell trip to Rome that included talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario DraghiMerkel, who is bowing out after 16 years in power, also visited St Peter's Basilica and will lunch at a restaurant in central Rome before giving a speech at a peace conference at the Colosseum.She was honored with a ceremonial welcome by the Swiss Guards at the Vatican before meeting and exchanging gifts with the pope, whom she has met several times before.
