X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Mending Christian divisions can give hope to the world, pope says

Pope Francis speaks of the importance of Christian communion as an example as the world seeks unity after the pandemic

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 29, 2021 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2021 04:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

Jun 28, 2021
2

Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral

Jun 28, 2021
3

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees

Jun 26, 2021
4

Myanmar junta under fire for 'brutal' clampdown

Jun 26, 2021
5

Christian arrested for ties to deadly bombing in Pakistan

Jun 25, 2021
6

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
7

Fights for freedom, rights continue across Asia

Jun 25, 2021
8

Myanmar journalists seek refuge in Thailand

Jun 28, 2021
9

Covid-19 spike triggers fear and suffering in Bangladesh

Jun 25, 2021
10

Indonesia jails notorious cleric for false Covid-19 claim

Jun 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Mending Christian divisions can give hope to the world, pope says

Pope Francis greets Emmanuel of Chalcedony. (Photo: Vatican News

Even as the formal Catholic-Orthodox dialogue continues to deal with divisive theological issues, members of both churches should work together more closely on issues where they share a common point of view, Pope Francis said.

"The witness of growing communion between us Christians will also be a sign of hope for many men and women, who will feel encouraged to promote a more universal fraternity and a reconciliation capable of healing past wrongs," the pope said June 28 as he welcomed to the Vatican a delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

The Orthodox patriarch sends a delegation to the Vatican each year to participate in the celebration of the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, the Vatican patrons, while the pope sends a delegation to Turkey each November for the feast of St. Andrew, the patriarchate's patron feast.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, the Greek Orthodox metropolitan of France, entered the papal library for the audience, Pope Francis kissed his encolpion, his pectoral medallion, which signifies his dignity as a bishop.

Metropolitan Emmanuel led the delegation, which also included Metropolitan Iosif of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a deacon, Barnabas Grigoriadis.

Pope Francis told the delegation that Christians working together and promoting recognition that all people are brothers and sisters is "the only way to the dawn of a future of peace."

It is a lesson in humility, showing us that it is not possible to live healthy lives in an unhealthy world

The one example the pope gave as "a fine prophetic sign would be closer cooperation between Orthodox and Catholics in the dialogue with other religious traditions."

An area where Pope Francis has drawn inspiration from Orthodox leaders is ecology and the care for creation. While the pope did not confirm that Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople would participate in a major summit of religious leaders Oct. 4 at the Vatican in preparation for COP26, the U.N. climate summit, he did say he expected him to visit in October.

"I ask you kindly to convey to His Holiness Bartholomew, whom I regard as my true brother, my cordial and respectful greetings. Please tell him that I joyfully await his visit here in Rome next October, an occasion for giving thanks to God for the 30th anniversary of his election," the pope told the delegation.

Turning to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, Pope Francis said he hoped people would not "squander" the lessons it has taught.

Related News

"It is a lesson in humility, showing us that it is not possible to live healthy lives in an unhealthy world, or to go on as we were, without recognizing what went wrong," the pope said. "Even now, the great desire to return to normality can mask the senseless notion that we can go back to relying on false securities, habits and projects that aim exclusively at pursuing wealth and personal interests, while failing to respond to global injustice, the cry of the poor and the precarious health of our planet."

Christians also must allow themselves to be challenged by the pandemic and, especially, to allow it to force an examination of conscience on how well they have lived the law of love and served others, he said.

In addition, "for us Christians on the path to full communion, taking seriously the current crisis means asking ourselves how we wish to move forward," he said. "Every crisis represents a crossroads: we can withdraw into ourselves, seeking our own security and expediency, or we can be open to others, which entails risks but also God's promised fruits of grace."

"Dear brothers, has not the time come for giving further impetus to our efforts, with the help of the Spirit, to break down ancient prejudices and definitively overcome harmful rivalries?" the pope asked. "Without ignoring the differences that need to be resolved through charitable and truthful dialogue, could we not begin a new phase of relations between our churches, marked by walking more closely together, by desiring to take real steps forward, by becoming more willing to be truly responsible for one another?"

"If we are docile to love, to the Holy Spirit who is the creative love of God and who brings harmony to diversity, he will open the way to a renewed fraternity," the pope said.

Also Read

Only God can quench thirst for peace, pope tells patriarchs
Only God can quench thirst for peace, pope tells patriarchs
EU head meets pope after endorsing abortion as human right
EU head meets pope after endorsing abortion as human right
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent
Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent
Vatican paid more than $7 million in property taxes in 2020
Vatican paid more than $7 million in property taxes in 2020

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India
Jun 29, 2021
Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital
Jun 29, 2021
Indonesian police nab man over rape of child in church
Jun 29, 2021
A special Marian prayer for peace in Myanmar
Jun 29, 2021
Filipino priest questions bid to give civilians guns
Jun 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021
Torture is a scourge that refuses to go away
Jun 27, 2021
USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021

Features

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model
Jun 29, 2021
Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day
Jun 27, 2021
Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The clericalist Church must be reformed root and branch

The clericalist Church must be reformed root and branch
Pope encourages US Jesuits ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Pope encourages US Jesuit's ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists
Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass

Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 29 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 29 June 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles
Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace

Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace
May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul

May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul
Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.