Melanesian bishops call for Papua peace talks

Residents of Bilogai and Kumpalagupa villages take refuge in the Bilogai Catholic Church in Intan Jaya district of Indonesia's Papua province on Oct. 29 due to clashes between security forces and rebel groups. (Photo supplied)

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands (CBCPNGSI) has appealed for dialogue in Indonesia's violence-plagued Papua region.

It said the call was triggered by increasing concern over the welfare of the Papuan people and fellow Melanesians due to the upsurge in violence there.

In the appeal signed by CBCPNGSI's president, Archbishop Anton Bal of Madang, the bishops said they were touched by appeals from Christian leaders in West Papua “for humanity, justice, truth and the safety of their flock."

“We have recollected in prayer asking the Lord for guidance on the way we could express our sympathy and solidarity. He whispered to us to keep the sufferings of our brothers and sisters close to our hearts as we prepare to celebrate his birth into the world at Christmas,” they said on Dec. 21.

Last month 194 Catholic priests in the region called on the international community, including the United Nations, to play a more active role in bringing peace.

The same concerns were also voiced by the West Papua Protestant Church Council in a Nov. 25 statement in which it requested the UN Human Rights Council to visit Papua and called on the Indonesia government “stop a policy of systemic racism against Papuans.”

There is no international agreement, legislative initiative, development process and much less military action that can bring about peace and harmony

The Melanesian bishops said: “When attacks and violence occur and children are hit by bullets, people hide in forests or flee across the border because something is terribly wrong in human relationships.

“There is no international agreement, legislative initiative, development process and much less military action that can bring about peace and harmony: it can only be, rather, the result of a humble and listening attitude by all parties, beginning with the most powerful and better armed.”

Fifty-eight years of conflict since Papua became part of Indonesia “are reason enough for all to accept that West Papua is not a settled issue and never will be in the current conditions.”

They added that a political compromise may not be easy and may not come fast but “as a pre-condition, it requires a total ban on the use of force and the determination to negotiate till an agreement is reached to the satisfaction of all.”

The bishops also called for the United Nations and Southeast Asian and Melanesian countries to be allowed to facilitate the process.

“Agreements and resolutions of the past need further negotiations and adjustments since peace and security have so far failed to materialize. In solidarity with all people of goodwill, longing for safety and respect, we appeal for a positive and meaningful turn of events in the year to come. No hesitation, no delay!” they said.

The call comes amid ongoing protests by Catholic activists in Papua against the Indonesian bishops' conference, which they see as unsympathetic about their plight.

In a Dec. 7 statement, the heads of the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Commission of Merauke Archdiocese, Agats Diocese, Timika Diocese and the Franciscan and Augustinian orders criticized Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, the conference president, for comments about the situation in Papua.

We feel that the CBCPNGSI's call gives us strength in the midst of the struggle so that we can be free from protracted conflict

He said the Catholic Church's official stance on the Papua issue “is very clear and is to support the government's position because it is guaranteed by international law."

They told the cardinal that in making a political statement he “must show a pastoral approach.”

Korneles Siep, a Catholic activist who works for the Franciscans’ JPIC Commission in Papua, said the CBCPNGSI’s call “answers our longing for Catholic Church shepherds who are concerned about our suffering.”

“We actually hope that the Indonesian Catholic Church will do the same, but unfortunately it has not. We feel that the CBCPNGSI's call gives us strength in the midst of the struggle so that we can be free from protracted conflict," he told UCA News.

"We hope that this call can move more parties to care and not allow Papuans to continue to be victims of violence."