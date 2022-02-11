Media speculate on Vatican moves in Taiwan, Hong Kong

A Catholic bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and five priests from Eastern-rite Syro-Malankara Church were arrested in southern Indian state of Kerala on charges of illegal mining of river sand.

Church officials are of the view that the bishop and the priests are being implicated in the case involving large-scale mining from a 300-acre plot of land on the bank of a river in neighboring province of Tamil Nadu.

Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios of Pathanamthitta Diocese in southern Kerala state. He and his five senior priests were arrested Feb. 05 following complaints of illegal sand mining in a property owned by the diocese. (photo: catholicate.net)

The diocese owned land was leased out to a local businessman whose illegal mining activities, in absence of oversight from diocesan officials during the coronavirus pandemic, led to the fiasco.

The businessman was also arrested by the Tamil Nadu Crime branch as the diocese terminated the contract.

Police in Pakistan have come under strong criticism for allegedly desecrating 45 tombstones of Ahmadiyya people, a persecuted Islamic minority group, in Hafizabad district of Punjab province.

Police is said to have acted over a complaint of a local resident over the community’s use of holy verses on its tombstones. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the act and called it a worrying trend of targeting the minority group.

The desecrated tombstones of Ahmadi graves in district Hafizabad, Punjab province. (Photos: Amir Mehmood)

Mainstream Pakistani Muslims view the country’s more than two million Ahmadis as heretics because they revere Mirza Ghulam Ahmad as a messiah and don’t consider Muhammad as the final prophet. In 1984, President General Zia ul-Haq legally branded them non-Muslims and banned them from preaching their faith.

In the past decades, hundreds of Ahmadis have been accused of blasphemy, attacked and killed by Islamic hardliners and dozens of their worship places and cemeteries have been vandalized.

Despite the warning by Philippines health officials to avoid mass political gathering on surging Covid cases, campaign for presidential and legislative elections in May kicked off with thousands attending election rallies.

About 15,000 people attended the opening rally of Vice President Leni Robredo in her hometown in Naga City, south of capital Manila. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao held a similar rally in his hometown in General Santos in Mindanao.

Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo (C-with microphone) speaks from a truck during a campaign rally in the town of Libamanan, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila on February 8, 2022, as candidates hit the road for the start of the three-month long campaign season. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands of supporters joined the rally of presidential frontrunner and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Junior in Bulacan province, north of Manila. While the Philippines get into election mood, millions remain vulnerable to Covid-19 as about 54 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The pandemic has infected 3.63 million and killed about 55,000 in the Catholic majority country.

Arrest of dozens of farmers and activists for protesting a mining project in West Java province has come under scrutiny for Indonesian government.

Police used excessive force to break up a peaceful protest against a proposed quarry near a village in Purworejo district on Tuesday and arrested at least 64 people. Yogyakarta-based the Legal Aid Foundation said many of those arrested were beaten before being led away.

Farmers protest against proposed quarrying in Purworejo district of Indonesia’s Central Java province. (Photo: The Nature Lover Movement in Wadas Village)

Earlier, the authorities deployed hundreds of police as the surveyors examined the mining area. Police alleged that some villagers were armed with sharp weapons and police acted in self-defense, which the villagers outright dismissed.

Rights groups including Amnesty International Indonesia and the National Commission of Human Rights condemned police actions and demanded immediate release of the protesters.

The warning from demographic experts that Thailand’s falling birth rate can pose grave dangers has created a flutter in the country.