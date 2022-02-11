Media speculate on Vatican moves in Taiwan, Hong Kong

The Vatican scoffed at media speculations that it pulled out its representatives from Taiwan and Hong Kong for potential diplomatic ties with China.
The Vatican has dismissed media rumors that it recently pulled its representatives out of Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of Holy See preparations for establishing diplomatic ties with China.
Monsignor Javier Herrera Corona, the Holy See representative in Hong Kong, was moved as apostolic nuncio to Congo this week following transfer of its Taiwan representative Monsignor Araldo Catalan as apostolic nuncio to Rwanda.
Monsignor Javier Corona said these are regular transfers and that Vatican was not folding up missions in Taiwan and Hong Kong. He said establishing a diplomatic mission in China would be “the last of the least objectives” of the Holy See.
Speculations about a Vatican mission in China also stems from the Sino-Vatican agreement signed in 2018. It allows the Vatican and China to jointly appoint Catholic bishops. Earlier media reports claimed the Vatican was under pressure to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan for full diplomatic relations with China.
Bishop Stephen Chow of Hong Kong waves to church members after the Episcopal Ordination as bishop on December 4, 2021, in Hong Kong’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. (Photo by Bertha WANG / AFP)
A Catholic bishop Samuel Mar Irenios and five priests from Eastern-rite Syro-Malankara Church were arrested in southern Indian state of Kerala on charges of illegal mining of river sand.
Church officials are of the view that the bishop and the priests are being implicated in the case involving large-scale mining from a 300-acre plot of land on the bank of a river in neighboring province of Tamil Nadu.
Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios of Pathanamthitta Diocese in southern Kerala state. He and his five senior priests were arrested Feb. 05 following complaints of illegal sand mining in a property owned by the diocese. (photo: catholicate.net)
The diocese owned land was leased out to a local businessman whose illegal mining activities, in absence of oversight from diocesan officials during the coronavirus pandemic, led to the fiasco.
The businessman was also arrested by the Tamil Nadu Crime branch as the diocese terminated the contract.
Police in Pakistan have come under strong criticism for allegedly desecrating 45 tombstones of Ahmadiyya people, a persecuted Islamic minority group, in Hafizabad district of Punjab province.
Police is said to have acted over a complaint of a local resident over the community’s use of holy verses on its tombstones. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the act and called it a worrying trend of targeting the minority group.
The desecrated tombstones of Ahmadi graves in district Hafizabad, Punjab province. (Photos: Amir Mehmood)
Mainstream Pakistani Muslims view the country’s more than two million Ahmadis as heretics because they revere Mirza Ghulam Ahmad as a messiah and don’t consider Muhammad as the final prophet. In 1984, President General Zia ul-Haq legally branded them non-Muslims and banned them from preaching their faith.
In the past decades, hundreds of Ahmadis have been accused of blasphemy, attacked and killed by Islamic hardliners and dozens of their worship places and cemeteries have been vandalized.
Despite the warning by Philippines health officials to avoid mass political gathering on surging Covid cases, campaign for presidential and legislative elections in May kicked off with thousands attending election rallies.
About 15,000 people attended the opening rally of Vice President Leni Robredo in her hometown in Naga City, south of capital Manila. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao held a similar rally in his hometown in General Santos in Mindanao.
Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo (C-with microphone) speaks from a truck during a campaign rally in the town of Libamanan, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila on February 8, 2022, as candidates hit the road for the start of the three-month long campaign season. (Photo: AFP)
Thousands of supporters joined the rally of presidential frontrunner and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Junior in Bulacan province, north of Manila. While the Philippines get into election mood, millions remain vulnerable to Covid-19 as about 54 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
The pandemic has infected 3.63 million and killed about 55,000 in the Catholic majority country.
Arrest of dozens of farmers and activists for protesting a mining project in West Java province has come under scrutiny for Indonesian government.
Police used excessive force to break up a peaceful protest against a proposed quarry near a village in Purworejo district on Tuesday and arrested at least 64 people. Yogyakarta-based the Legal Aid Foundation said many of those arrested were beaten before being led away.
Farmers protest against proposed quarrying in Purworejo district of Indonesia’s Central Java province. (Photo: The Nature Lover Movement in Wadas Village)
Earlier, the authorities deployed hundreds of police as the surveyors examined the mining area. Police alleged that some villagers were armed with sharp weapons and police acted in self-defense, which the villagers outright dismissed.
Rights groups including Amnesty International Indonesia and the National Commission of Human Rights condemned police actions and demanded immediate release of the protesters.
The warning from demographic experts that Thailand’s falling birth rate can pose grave dangers has created a flutter in the country.
The Buddhist-majority nation of 69 million citizens registered a record low birth rate of just below 545,000 newborns last year, lower than total 563,650 deaths, according to data from the National Statistical Office. Thailand recorded between 900,000 to 1 million births until the mid-1990s when the birth rate started to decline.
Newborn babies dressed as chicks to mark the Year of the Rooster sleep at Paolo Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on January 27, 2017. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
The fertility rate has dropped to 1.2 children per woman, well below the replacement rate of 2.1, from a one-time high of 5.1. Analysts say falling birth rate is one of the reasons why Thailand is already facing a chronic labor shortage despite being one of Southeast Asia’s robust economies. It is poised to face social repercussions of an aging society.
With the declining birth rate Thailand will have 28 percent population aged 60 or over within a decade and become a super-aged society like developed nations such as Italy and Japan.
A young Dominican priest who was hacked to death while hearing confessions in a church in Vietnam forgave his murderer before his death. The information was revealed by Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi of Kontum Diocese, where the 41-year-old priest was based.
Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh was stabbed multiple times at Sa Loong sub-parish in Kontum Diocese on January 29. He died from severe head wounds in a hospital hours later. His alleged killer, Nguyen Van Kien, is a Catholic and a suspected drug abuser.
Vietnamese Dominican priest Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh (1981-2022) was killed in a knife attack on Jan. 29. (Photo supplied)
Bishop Vi said the slain priest lived the Gospel values, which was demonstrated in his forgiveness to his killer before death.
Born in 1981, Joseph Thanh was ordained a priest in 2018 and dedicated himself in serving ethnic groups in Central Highlands of Vietnam. He was known as a kind and affable man dedicated to missionary ministry.
South Korea’s Seoul archdiocese continues its effort to sponsor and support single mothers who struggle to maintain their families. During a recent ceremony to deliver sponsorship certificates to 20 beneficiaries in capital Seoul, officials from Seoul Archdiocese said the church will stand with families in their difficult times.
Since 2018, the Committee for Life of Seoul Archdiocese has been running the sponsorship program for single mothers in collaboration with Church-run Catholic Newspaper and Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation.
A priest baptizes a child in a Catholic church in South Korea in 2020. Seoul Archdiocese has been supporting single mothers with a monthly subsidy since 2018. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)
Each sponsored family receives a subsidy of 500,000 won or 418 US dollars each month for one year, which can be extended if necessary. Such support programs are vital in a country where recent surveys showed six out of ten young South Koreans are negative marriage and about 25 percent South Koreans are positive about having children out-of-wedlock.
In 2019, South Korea had about 30.2 percent single-parent households.
As thousands of civilians in Myanmar grapple with ongoing conflict between the military and local ethnic armed groups, many of them continue to flee to neighboring India and Thailand.
This week, rights groups and media reports said more than 8,000 refugees including women and children have fled from Christian-majority Chin state to India’s Mizoram, a predominantly Christian province in Hindu dominated India.
This handout photo by Chin Twin Chit Thu taken on February 3, 2022 and released on February 5, 2022 shows an aerial view of burnt buildings in Mingin Township, in Sagaing Division, where more than 105 buildings were destroyed by junta military troops, according to local media. (Photo by Handout / Chin Twin Chit Thu / AFP)
The number now add up to more than 22,000 who fled since military coup in Myanmar in February last year. Above this, more than 40,000 have been internally displaced in the state itself.
An estimated 30,000 people have crossed into four bordering Indian states — Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh from Christian-majority areas in Kayah, Chin and Karen states in Myanmar. Since the coup, the military junta has killed about 1,500 civilians and arrested about 12,000 people.
