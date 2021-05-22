X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation

Scandalous behavior that would make front-page news elsewhere is routinely ignored in Japan

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Cristian Martini Grimaldi, Tokyo

Published: May 22, 2021 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: May 22, 2021 04:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan

May 21, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
10

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation

People cross a street in Tokyo on May 20. Sexual scandals involving celebrities are often ignored by Japan's mainstream media. (Photo: AFP)

When it comes to sexual harassment in Japan, the image pops up of the stereotypical train molester or chikan — the deviant middle-aged man who gets his share of excitement by stealing women’s underwear from their balconies.

Even a policeman in Osaka was recently caught red-handed trying to sneak his smartphone under the skirt of a young girl. This type of sexual misconduct always makes front-page news, and it is so embedded in the culture that has been popularized in many manga, the comics so popular in Japan. One is the mythical Kappei, a very short high school student with amazing athletic abilities who has a particular craving for female undergarments, particularly white panties.

In Japan there’s a well-known concept regarding social behavior: honne vs tatemae. The first refers to the truth of one’s feelings, and as they often are contrary to what society expects — because potentially embarrassing — have to be kept hidden. The second translates to what needs to be shown outside in public, the moral mask.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In terms of sexual harassment, the chikan is the tatemae, what society is allowed to view, but what stays hidden are the real serial crimes, those that no one would expect in a country like Japan that holds itself to high moral standards. As we’ve seen again during the pandemic, the behavior of people unconditioned by enforced rules has been extremely cooperative, with only softly spoken guidance from the authorities.

A perfect example of the serial crimes that go hidden is something that should have been as widely known as the Harvey Weinstein case was in the US. But very few people have even heard of it. 

A popular female model recently gave a long confession on camera via Instagram about her experiences in showbiz which soon made its way to Twitter and YouTube. She talked about a celebrated Japanese host, now retired, who invited models and actresses onto his show on condition that they passed a test that required their willingness to “lie on his pillow" — makura eigyo, as the practice is known in Japan. 

It is a very good example of the power harassment that goes on behind the curtains in Japan

At the age of 18, she was cajoled into having sex with the 50-year-old TV show host, Shinsuke Shimada. The model at that time was at the beginning of her career and her agency basically acted as pimp by telling her that if she wanted a career she had to go with it. To smooth things out, famous comedian Tetsuro Degawa acted as a middle man, trying to “convert” the undecided.

Shinsuke retired some 10 years ago due to his ties to the yakuza (Japanese mafia), but Tetsuro Degawa is still in on TV with a popular show and promotes clothes brands like GAP.

In Japan celebrities get ostracized for being caught smoking weed, and for days their pictures and videos are shown on every TV station to signal to the public what a bad example they are. But apparently being at the forefront of a market for sexual exploitation of young women is fine. Why? Mostly because this huge scandal, which could have involved tens of young women barely over consent age, was hidden by the mainstream media. No one talked about it. No one dared to.

It is a very good example of the power harassment that goes on behind the curtains in Japan, but few have the guts to denounce it. When they do, they — not the perpetrators — are ostracized. No wonder the Me Too movement has had very little success in Japan.

Related News

Sure, the people involved dismissed it all as rumors, but no one dared to bring the model to trial for defamation. Yet a few days later member of parliament and former NHK worker Takashi Tachibana came out with an hour-long video where he explained in detail how the national broadcaster NHK organized its most watched event of the year, national music contest Kouhaku Uta Gassen, which is watched by an astounding 35-40 percent of the public.

The public doesn't know until the show begins who the artists are. According to Tachibana, they are chosen in two ways: through cash gifts or young women being offered to top executives at NHK. These women, Tachibana explained, are handpicked from a pool of non-successful singers or idols, basically used as cannon fodder to satiate the lust of these top male managers.

Why isn’t this making the news? And where are the Japanese feminists, those who go on a rampage when they barely hear the words “gender gap.”

Newspapers like Asahi Shimbun (which recently made a “gender equality declaration”) and Mainichi Shimbun that make a big deal about supporting women have completely looked the other way. This is the level of media professionalism in the Land of the Rising Sun. No wonder the Japanese turn to Twitter and Instagram for their daily news feeds.

Also Read

Taiwan churches close doors amid Covid-19 surge
Taiwan churches close doors amid Covid-19 surge
Korean bishop urges parliament to prioritize 'life over choice'
Korean bishop urges parliament to prioritize 'life over choice'
Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop
Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait
Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait
Former illicit bishop accused of defying Vatican-China deal
Former illicit bishop accused of defying Vatican-China deal

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

US court's decision to take up case puts abortion on front burner
May 22, 2021
Vietnam archdiocese suspends services after Covid-19 outbreak
May 22, 2021
US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record
May 22, 2021
Ceasefire helps but peace requires equality, says Palestine official
May 22, 2021
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land
May 22, 2021
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Prophecy in our time

Prophecy in our time
Patients Not Problems

Patients, Not Problems
St Ignatius encounter with a cannonball

St. Ignatius' encounter with a cannonball
Prayer as a sharing with a sentient a listening responding initiating

Prayer as a sharing with a sentient – a listening, responding, initiating…
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 22 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 22 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.