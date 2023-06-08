News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines

The most active volcano, known as the world’s perfect cone, spewed ash and rocks on June 8, forcing thousands to flee

Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines

Mayon volcano in the Philippines (Photo supplied) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 08, 2023 12:34 PM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

The Philippines' most active Mayon volcano began spewing ash and rocks on June 8, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Albay province in southern Luzon suspended schools and offices after the volcano, known as the world’s perfect cone, erupted.  

The residents have been moved to classrooms and churches to escape the volcano eruption.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Soon after "we heard a loud sound. Everything turned dark and we saw ashes everywhere,” said Glen Marquez, 39, a taxi driver in Albay province.

Marquez said he rushed to pick up his children from school but there was a stampede after residents were alerted about the closure of the school due to the eruption.

Another Albay resident, who was drying grains in Camalig town, said 30 sacks of rice were rendered useless as ash fell on them.

“I hope I can still remove the ash by sifting it. But still, this is an added work,” businessman Leonardo Dela Cruz, 34, told UCA News.

Dela Cruz, a father of four, has been in the rice business for more than 10 years. He experiences ash and rocks on his grains at least once a year.

“This experience is not new to me and my family. We can’t do anything because selling rice is our livelihood. We need to deal with this… Mayon is our neighbor,” Cruz added.

“We will be wasting capital once again,” Albay rice farmer Joseph Pingoy told UCA News.

Albay Diocese has started mobilization works by repacking rice and dried food items to be sent to evacuation centers.

“Safety is always our number one priority. They need to be safe from the eruption. After this, the second priority is their food. So, we are making sure that they will not grow hungry in these centers,” Bishop Bong Baylon of Albay told UCA News.

Romer Dio, Department of Science and Technology director, told reporters on June 8 that they "still experience forceful and voluminous steam and ash ejections"

The eruption may involve lava flow and a resultant rock fall, Dio said and added local governments were closely coordinating to know the intensity of the lava flow. 

“We need to watch out for rock falls. Rocks may be rolling from the top which makes them dangerous for residents to stay within the six-kilometer radius area,” Dio said.

Camalig, a town that falls within a six-kilometer radius of the volcano, has canceled its local festival because of the eruption.

Camalig Mayor Carlos Baldo, Jr. said in a statement that he understands the importance of their Pinangat Festival, "but my main responsibility is to ensure the safety and welfare of my constituents.” 

The immediate danger of lava flows is "deemed very troubling... allow us to prioritize you and your family's safety first,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian nun, mother arrested for 'offending' religion Indian nun, mother arrested for 'offending' religion
Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
Custody of Sri Lankan Buddhist monk extended Custody of Sri Lankan Buddhist monk extended
The bright side of global warming in Japan The bright side of global warming in Japan
Indian govt asked to criminalize raping dead body Indian govt asked to criminalize raping dead body
Indonesia to relax building rules for worship places Indonesia to relax building rules for worship places
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Anlong

Diocese of Anlong

Anlong, the Roman Catholic Diocese, is situated in the city of Anlong in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Diocese of Shangqiu

Diocese of Shangqiu

Shangqiu Diocese administers 6 counties (Xiayi, Yucheng, Zhecheng, Ningling, Suixian, Minquan); 2 districts (Liangyuan,

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Diocese of Xiapu

Diocese of Xiapu

Mindong diocese covers the prefecture-level city of Ningde, which is located at the northeastern coast of Fujian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.