Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines

The most active volcano, known as the world’s perfect cone, spewed ash and rocks on June 8, forcing thousands to flee

Mayon volcano in the Philippines (Photo supplied)

The Philippines' most active Mayon volcano began spewing ash and rocks on June 8, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Albay province in southern Luzon suspended schools and offices after the volcano, known as the world’s perfect cone, erupted.

The residents have been moved to classrooms and churches to escape the volcano eruption.

Soon after "we heard a loud sound. Everything turned dark and we saw ashes everywhere,” said Glen Marquez, 39, a taxi driver in Albay province.

Marquez said he rushed to pick up his children from school but there was a stampede after residents were alerted about the closure of the school due to the eruption.

Another Albay resident, who was drying grains in Camalig town, said 30 sacks of rice were rendered useless as ash fell on them.

“I hope I can still remove the ash by sifting it. But still, this is an added work,” businessman Leonardo Dela Cruz, 34, told UCA News.

Dela Cruz, a father of four, has been in the rice business for more than 10 years. He experiences ash and rocks on his grains at least once a year.

“This experience is not new to me and my family. We can’t do anything because selling rice is our livelihood. We need to deal with this… Mayon is our neighbor,” Cruz added.

“We will be wasting capital once again,” Albay rice farmer Joseph Pingoy told UCA News.

Albay Diocese has started mobilization works by repacking rice and dried food items to be sent to evacuation centers.

“Safety is always our number one priority. They need to be safe from the eruption. After this, the second priority is their food. So, we are making sure that they will not grow hungry in these centers,” Bishop Bong Baylon of Albay told UCA News.

Romer Dio, Department of Science and Technology director, told reporters on June 8 that they "still experience forceful and voluminous steam and ash ejections"

The eruption may involve lava flow and a resultant rock fall, Dio said and added local governments were closely coordinating to know the intensity of the lava flow.

“We need to watch out for rock falls. Rocks may be rolling from the top which makes them dangerous for residents to stay within the six-kilometer radius area,” Dio said.

Camalig, a town that falls within a six-kilometer radius of the volcano, has canceled its local festival because of the eruption.

Camalig Mayor Carlos Baldo, Jr. said in a statement that he understands the importance of their Pinangat Festival, "but my main responsibility is to ensure the safety and welfare of my constituents.”

The immediate danger of lava flows is "deemed very troubling... allow us to prioritize you and your family's safety first,” he added.

