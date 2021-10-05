X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

'Massive' child sex abuse in French Church, inquiry finds

Investigation was prompted by outrage over abuse claims and prosecutions against church officials worldwide

AFP, Paris

AFP, Paris

Published: October 05, 2021 11:11 AM GMT

Updated: October 05, 2021 11:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
5

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
6

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
7

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
8

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Oct 4, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
'Massive' child sex abuse in French Church, inquiry finds

Commission president Jean-Marc Sauve speaks to the press during the publishing of a report by an independent commission into sexual abuse by French Catholic Church officials on Oct. 5 in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

French Catholic clergy sexually abused some 216,000 minors in the seven decades since 1950, a "massive phenomenon" that was covered up for decades by a "veil of silence," an independent commission said on Oct. 5.

The commission's two-and-a-half-year investigation was prompted by outrage over a growing number of abuse claims and prosecutions against church officials worldwide.

When claims against lay members of the Church such as teachers at Catholic schools are included, the number of child abuse victims climbs to 330,000 since 1950.

"These figures are more than worrying, they are damning and in no way can remain without a response," commission chief Jean-Marc Sauve told a press conference.

"Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church showed a profound and even cruel indifference towards the victims."

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the report, expressed his "shame and horror" at the findings.

The Catholic Church is, after the circle of family and friends, the environment that has the highest prevalence of sexual violence

"My wish today is to ask forgiveness from each of you," he told the news conference.

Sauve denounced the "systemic character" of efforts to shield clergy from sex abuse claims and urged the Church to pay reparations even though most cases are well beyond the statute of limitations for prosecution.

The Church announced last spring a plan for "financial contributions" to victims to begin next year, and the commission's report included 45 recommendations for halting child abuse by clergy.

"We expect clear and concrete responses by the Church," a collective of six victims' associations said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The report, at nearly 2,500 pages, found that the "vast majority" of victims were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social backgrounds.

"The Catholic Church is, after the circle of family and friends, the environment that has the highest prevalence of sexual violence," the report said.

Sauve had already told AFP on Oct. 3 that a "minimum estimate" of 2,900 to 3,200 clergy members had sexually abused children in the French Church since 1950.

Yet only a handful of cases prompted disciplinary action under canonical law, let alone criminal prosecution.

The commission began its work after Pope Francis vowed to address abuse by priests in May 2019, ordering people aware of cases to report them to Church officials.

In France in particular, the case of Philippe Barbarin, an archbishop initially convicted of not telling police of a priest's abuse of boy scouts, drew outrage after he was acquitted in January 2020.

Francois Devaux, head of a victims' association, condemned a "deviant system" and called for a new "Vatican III" council to chart a way forward.

"You have finally given an institutional recognition to victims of all the Church's responsibilities, something that bishops and the pope have not yet been prepared to do," Devaux said at the news conference.

If the veil of silence covering the acts committed has finally been torn away ... we owe it to the courage of these victims

The victim estimates were largely based on a representative study carried out by France's INSERM health and medical research institute.

Sauve and his team of 21 specialists, all unaffiliated with the Church, also interviewed hundreds of people who came forward to tell their stories.

"If the veil of silence covering the acts committed has finally been torn away ... we owe it to the courage of these victims," he wrote.

The commission also had access to police files and Church archives, citing only two cases of refusals by Church institutions to turn over requested documents.

Overall, it found that 2.5 percent of French clergy since 1950 had sexually abused minors, a ratio below the 4.4 to 7 percent uncovered by similar inquiries in other countries.

While that would imply an unusually high number of victims per assailant, "a sexual predator can in fact have a high number of victims, especially those who attack boys," the report found.

For commission chief Sauve, until his retirement one of France's highest-ranking civil servants, the inquiry ended up hitting close to home.

Shortly after accepting the job, he got a letter from a former classmate at his boarding school, telling of abuse at the hands of the priest who gave them both music lessons.

Sauve told Le Monde newspaper last month that his commission discovered that the priest -- who later left the school without warning -- had abused dozens of others.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
Church's inability to put abuse victims first is 'moment of shame,' says pope
Oct 7, 2021
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Oct 7, 2021
Duterte nemesis and drug war critic runs for Philippine president
Oct 7, 2021
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Oct 7, 2021
Archbishop urges Australians to be 'powerhouse of prayer'
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican foreign minister calls for a new ethics of the common good

Vatican "foreign minister" calls for a new ethics of the common good
A behindthescenes look at the French sex abuse report

A behind-the-scenes look at the French sex abuse report
The five key points of the Church abuse report in France

The five key points of the Church abuse report in France
Too Original

Too Original
Sexual abuse in the Church facing the truth

Sexual abuse in the Church: facing the truth
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.