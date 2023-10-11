Mass funeral in Myanmar for victims of junta strike

Twenty-nine people from a refugee camp were laid to rest at a cemetery in Laiza with thousands of Christians attending

A soldier with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) reads next to a coffin as a mass funeral takes place in Kachin state on Oct. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Nearly a thousand people, mostly Christians, attended a mass funeral service for those killed in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in a predominantly Christian region of Myanmar.

Community leaders organized the service for the 29 dead people at a cemetery in Laiza, the headquarters of the Kachin Independence Army, (KIA) in northern Kachin state on Oct.10.

The victims, including 13 children, were killed and 56 others were wounded in a military strike in Mung Lai Hkyet camp near Laiza town, bordering China, on Oct.9, according to local media reports.

A pastor from the Kachin Baptist Church led the service before burying the bodies. All the dead were Baptist Christians.

Armed rebel groups, including the KIA, are fighting against the ruling military, which toppled the civilian government in February 2021 in the civil war-hit Southeast Asian nation.

Kachin state has seen heavy fighting with the junta as it accuses the KIA of arming and training the newer "People's Defense Forces" that have sprung up recently to battle the junta.

Catholic Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw sent a condolence message to the families of the deceased and wounded people. The Laiza parish comes under the jurisdiction of Banmaw diocese.

Prayer services were held for the victims in different parts of Kachin state while in other places young protesters from the Buddhist majority areas held rallies, condemning “the terror act,” according to local media reports.

The Mung Lai Hkyet camp is about three kilometers away from Laiza and houses around 600 displaced persons, according to local persons.

According to a Church source, the village is mainly comprised of Baptists except for five Catholic households.

Maria Ja Taung, a displaced person from a Church-run camp in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, said, “I was very sorrowful and filled with tears after I heard about the attack.”

“We could not attend the funeral as traveling has been restricted so the people from the camp recited prayers and rosary before a Marian grotto for the victims and their families,” Ja Taung told UCA News on Oct.11.

There were tears and grief as the disturbing images of dead bodies and some medics carrying the wounded people surfaced on social media.

Stella Myint, a Catholic from the Archdiocese of Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar, said, “I couldn’t express my sorrow after I saw the images on social media.”

“I was deeply praying for the victims and their families to get strength from God,” Myint told UCA News on Oct.11.

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar, a group of priests, religious and laypeople, who could not attend the funeral service due to ongoing fighting, said it was deeply sorrowful over the tragedy.

"We strongly condemn this kind of inhumane terror attack,” the group said on Oct.10.

The deadly attack drew strong condemnation from the United Nations and Western nations, including the United States, Britain and Canada.

“We strongly condemn the military regime’s ongoing attacks that have claimed thousands of lives since the February 2021 coup and continue to exacerbate the region’s most severe humanitarian crisis,” the US State Department said in an Oct.10 statement.

A spokesperson for the military junta, however, refused to claim responsibility for the attack.

Kachin state’s 1.7 million people are mainly Christians, including 116,000 Catholics.

Myanmar has an estimated 53.5 million people and 87.9 percent of them are Buddhists, while 6.2 percent are Christians.

