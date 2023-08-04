News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Mass Christian burial called off in India’s Manipur state

Court acts after warning given that burial of 35 sectarian violence victims on disputed land could ignite more trouble

Mass Christian burial called off in India’s Manipur state

In this picture taken on July 24, 2023, an elderly woman looks at empty coffins kept at a makeshift memorial made for the victims who lost their lives during the ethnic violence in Churachandpur district in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 04, 2023 07:17 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2023 09:37 AM GMT

The top court in India’s strife-torn Manipur has halted plans for a mass burial of tribal Christians killed in sectarian violence that has gripped the northeastern state for more than three months.

Manipur's High Court on Aug. 3 told Kuki tribal Christians to call off the mass burial of 35 people who died in clashes between them and the majority Meitei Hindus, which has so far claimed 181 lives, mostly Christians.

The court also asked to wait for a definitive ruling on the matter at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 9.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The move was in response to a petition by International Meitei Forum, which said the land for the proposed Christian burial belonged to the Meitei community.

The Kuki people were preparing the burial ground in Torbung Bangla in the Bishnupur district, about 55 kilometers from the state capital Imphal.

The court rushed the order after the state government, headed by the pro-Hindu party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told Manipur's Chief Justice M V Muralidaran that the dispute on mass burial could cause further violence.

The court order asked the state and federal governments "as well as the public belonging to both the communities...to maintain status quo ante of the land in question till next date" of hearing.

K. Lalboi Neihsial, general secretary of the All-Manipur Tribal Union, told UCA News on Aug. 3 that they have called off the planned mass burial following opposition from Meiteis.

“We have been trying to bury our people and pay them our last respects,” he said.

The 35 bodies were of people killed in Churachandpur district, where the riots started on May 3 following a solidarity march by tribal students. The bodies are kept in the government morgue.

Neihsial said the union has no details on people killed in other parts of the state, home to 3.2 million people, 60 percent of whom are Hindus who live mainly in the valleys of the hilly state, that borders civil war-hit Myanmar.

Armed with a court order, the Meitei community is seeking tribal status to gain benefits under India’s affirmative action policy that reserves for the most socially disadvantaged groups government jobs and places in educational institutions and on elected bodies such as parliament and state assemblies.

The Kukis oppose the move, alleging the already prosperous Meiteis will buy their land to uproot them from the state's hilly regions. 

Already, more than 50,000 people, mostly Christians, have been declared displaced. Some of them remain in the forests.

Church sources said the death toll could be much higher and will have to wait until people returned to their respective villages.

“We don’t know how many bodies are in the morgues,” Neihsial said.

We have requested police to deliver the bodies to us from Imphal, but “there was no response,” he added.

India’s Supreme Court on Aug. 1 asked the government to identify unclaimed bodies in morgues after tribal groups alleged mistreatment.

Advocate Tushar Mehata, representing the Manipur government, however, said most of the unclaimed bodies were “those of infiltrators." 

Regarding the burial dispute, on Aug. 1, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which also represents the Meitei community, said the burials should be performed in the home villages of the deceased as was done for Meitei victims of the violence. 

"Burying the bodies together in a newly created mass grave on the land of a Meitei village will not only provoke the sentiments of people on both sides but will also remain a symbol of enmity," the COCMI said in a statement.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, which initially proposed the mass burial has decided to wait until the High Court rules on the matter at the scheduled hearing on Aug. 9.

In the meantime, the 35 bodies will remain in a morgue until a decision is reached.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican-Vietnam deal heralds new beginning Vatican-Vietnam deal heralds new beginning
Global warming fuels more misery for Bangladesh's poor Global warming fuels more misery for Bangladesh's poor
Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer Laos urged to release dissident Chinese rights lawyer
Malaysian court rejects woman's bid to return to Christianity Malaysian court rejects woman's bid to return to Christianity
Mass Christian burial called off in India’s Manipur state Mass Christian burial called off in India’s Manipur state
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Leshan

Diocese of Leshan

In a land area of approximately 163,905 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Leshan, Emeishan and Ya'an

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Diocese of Digos

Diocese of Digos

The Diocese of Digos covers the whole province of Davao del Sur province in southern

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.