Mask relaxation sparks opposition in the Philippines

Catholic groups are concerned as the nation continues to record 2,500 new Covid-19 cases daily

The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church in Kamuning, Quezon City, is used as a Covid-19 vaccination center in this 2021 file photo. (Photo:John Orven Verdote)

Catholic groups in the Philippines have opposed a move to relax mask wearing in public spaces, saying it will discourage churchgoers from attending services fearing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) of the Health Department announced on Sept. 7 that the mandatory wearing of masks in outdoor areas would be lifted.

Presidential spokesperson Trixie Alcala said that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. would soon issue an order to validate the decision.

“According to the IATF, their recommendation is to liberalize our mask mandate and make mask-wearing outdoors voluntary across the country. It becomes optional in open spaces or noncrowded outdoor areas with good ventilation,” Alcala told reporters on Sept. 7.

Two church groups, however, opposed the policy saying that it could endanger those who were still not vaccinated.

The Holy Spirit Family Crusade and the Knights of Saint Paul Altar Servers in Manila said health authorities must reconsider its new advisory considering the crowds attending Sunday Masses and other religious services in Philippine churches.

“Although the directive says wearing of masks become optional in outdoor places, there could still be the transmission of the Covid-19 virus considering that many have still yet to receive their vaccines,” family crusade executive secretary Angela Gomez told UCA News.

Gomez said many of their members were afraid to join religious services in and outside the church because of fear of infection.

“Indoor or outdoor, our position has always been to wear masks for the benefit of both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Let us not forget that many of our countrymen, even our members, are still not vaccinated yet have been going to church and attending services because of religious duty,” Gomez added.

The Health Department reported on Sept. 5 that the country had 1,200 Covid-19 patients in critical condition and another 1,600 were receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Over 1,200 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition while other 1,600 are under intensive care units, according to a Department of Health report on Sept. 5.

About 74.4 million Filipinos or 66.1 percent of more than 112 million population have been vaccinated, and about 38.30 million remain unvaccinated.

Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there was no reason to relax the health protocols because the virus is still around.

“We urge everyone to take extra precautions. Social distancing is still a must in public places and as much as possible we discourage social gatherings. Avoid super spreader events like concerts or conventions,” Vergeire said in her weekly health report.

Vergeire confirmed that the Philippines has a daily infection of more than 2,500 cases per day.

Manila’s Knights of St. Paul Altar Servers said that wearing masks was “a matter of courtesy” to the unvaccinated and must be maintained “all the time.”

The altar servers said more than 30 million in the country remained unvaccinated because of their choice and those who were vaccinated had the duty to keep them safe.

“We had members who were below 18 and they were not vaccinated because it was the choice of their parents. Not wearing masks would expose them to the virus,” the group’s national president Franklin Ibanez told UCA News.

Ibanez said allowing the public not to wear masks would send a message that they could relax the rules.

“If we relax the rules on wearing face masks now, people will become so used to it that they won’t remember to get booster shots when the time comes since they’ll assume we’ve returned to normal, and the epidemic is finished. We need to avoid this for now,” Ibanez added.

The Philippines recorded over 3.9 million infections and more than 62,000 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Our World in Data.

