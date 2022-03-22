Asia

Mary, a bridge between Ukraine and Asia

Asian Catholics will also pay a high price for Russia's invasion of its neighbor

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military checkpoint in Kyiv on March 21. (Photo: AFP)

By Michel Chambon Updated: March 22, 2022 05:01 AM GMT

While the war in Ukraine continues to kill military personnel and civilians and to displace millions of people, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

To highlight the critical and international dimensions of the situation “Pope Francis has invited the bishops of the whole world, along with their priests, to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

In other words, on March 25 at 5pm Rome time exactly, the whole Catholic Church is strongly invited to join the papal Marian prayer for peace.

Clearly, Pope Francis is committed to doing everything he can against this war. Yet, if one really wants to include the whole world, the timing of this Marian consecration is puzzling. Why 5pm Rome time? This is rather late in the day. And it is going to be difficult for most Asian churches to join. In Bombay, it will be 9.30pm. In Singapore, Manila and Beijing, it will be midnight. In Vladivostok, it will be 2am. Unless Asian churches dare to schedule a prayer meeting before the pope has even started, it will be complicated for them to join on the very same day.

However, 5pm Rome time will be noon in Washington and 9am in Los Angeles. This means that most Americans will be able to enjoy their breakfast, go to work and join a prayer to present themselves in front of Mary, Mother of Peace. And this might be the implicit message behind this puzzling Roman timing. It may not be primarily designed to let Asians out but to get Americans in. When it comes to a war in which the United States is highly involved, it is urgent to call all American Catholics — citizens and politicians — to pray and commit themselves to peace.

The Holy See has been increasingly vocal and clear about the situation. Russia has a unique responsibility in this war, and the bloody invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. Yet, in the eyes of the Vatican, a “Putin, stop!” does not mean a “Go America!” The war in Ukraine cannot be reduced to a binary opposition between two blocs as if the world was back in the 1960s. Even though Western media are quick to present the pope's action as support for the West, the reality is terribly more complex.

"More violence is never the answer that the Gospel suggests. And it is meaningful that most countries with a high proportion of Catholics are not taking sides either"

If there is a side to choose, the Holy See stands with victims. These include killed Ukrainians and Russians and displaced civilians but also poor Egyptians and Sri Lankans who are soon going to face serious problems to access food. Furthermore, after decades of American wars against Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, with monstrous bombing and mass killing, the Holy See can only be extremely cautious when it comes to armed conflicts involving the USA.

In the intense war of information surrounding this new conflict, mixed with competition to sell more weapons to the belligerents, let us pay attention to the distinct voice of the pope. More violence is never the answer that the Gospel suggests. And it is meaningful that most countries with a high proportion of Catholics are not taking sides either. While most have condemned the invasion, they simultaneously refuse to join Western sanctions against Russia. Economic and military forms of violence are not the solution.

Nevertheless, the Church should also pay attention to Asia, where many victims will be found. First, we must not forget how Central Asia is going to pay a higher price for this war. Although countries of this region have no responsibility for it, many of their migrant workers go traditionally to Russia to make a living and support their families. The recent decline of the Russian currency correlated to growing difficulties for banking transfers is tragic news for them, their families and their country.

In a context in which President Putin has already questioned the statehood of Central Asia’s countries — as he did with Ukraine — further economic difficulties and social unrest put the region at high risk.

"When Pope Francis calls Mary for peace, he could be joined not only by millions of Asian Catholics but also by hundreds of millions of Muslim and Hindu devotees"

Second, in the rest of Asia, the rising prices of oil and food have already started to impact local dynamics. Poor countries and populations will pay a higher cost. We can only worry about Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Afghanistan. And Asian Catholics, often ethnic minorities who have difficulties securing their basic rights, will necessarily be impacted.

Nevertheless, the Holy See should finally remember that in Asia Mary cannot be reduced to Catholics. Whether in Javanese or Indian Catholic shrines where Mary is venerated by vast crowds, most pilgrims are not Catholics. They are Muslim and Hindu, and their prayers are worthy.

When Pope Francis calls Mary for peace, he could be joined not only by millions of Asian Catholics but also by hundreds of millions of Muslim and Hindu devotees. In this age of division and antagonism fueled by multiple actors, Mary is a beacon for peace that speaks to most religious communities and nations of Asia.

Although it makes sense for the pope to specifically target Europe, western Russia and North America who are directly involved in the conflict, Asia cannot be left out. In the face of the Ukrainian tragedy, all religions and nations could contribute to the spiritual initiative that Pope Francis takes against evil.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

