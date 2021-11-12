Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Catholic priests and nuns in Sri Lanka joined hundreds of fishermen, women and victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in a street demonstration to denounce a government gazette notification to acquire land around the ecologically sensitive Muthurajawela wetlands.

The street protest in Negombo on Tuesday came three days after Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the gazette notification.

A street demonstration by fishermen, women and Easter attack victims against a new gazette notification to acquire their lands for protection of wetlands in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov. 9. (Photo: UCA News reporter)

The Church has strongly opposed the Urban Development Authority’s move to acquire 3,863 hectares of land in the wetlands zone. Muthurajawela is among 41 internationally significant water bodies in Sri Lanka with a highly diverse ecosystem. It is a home to endangered species of birds, animals, reptiles and trees.

The government move also poses a grave threat to hundreds of fishermen who rely on the wetlands for their livelihood.

A state in Muslim-majority Malaysia has implemented a new set of Sharia laws that criminalize 24 offenses including conversion from Islam, triggering concerns from Christian and rights groups.

Authorities in Kelantan state enacted the Kelantan Sharia Criminal Code on November 1. The enactment allows Sharia courts to deliver verdicts on cases relating to a specific list of offenses.

Malaysian Islamic Party supporters wave party flags on the eve of the country's 14th general election in Alor Setar on May 8, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

The punishments include a jail term of up to three years, a fine of 5,000 ringgit which is around 1,200 US dollars or six strokes of the cane. State officials said the laws aim at educating and bringing offenders back to the right path of Islam, not just merely punishing them.

Earlier, Malaysia's federal officials said Islamic laws including the Sharia Penal Code would not affect non-Muslims in the country. Rights groups say the laws would contribute to “exclusive and intolerant Islam” in a country with creeping radicalism.

Chinese authorities in Beijing shut down a popular Christian school amid a crackdown on religious groups and affiliated organizations in the communist state. Officials of Tongzhou district in Beijing closed Golden Reed Kindergarten & Primary School Learning Center in September which only came to light in early November.

More than 100 mostly Christian students, including those with special needs like autism, studied in the school established by the Golden Lampstand Church, an evangelical house church.

Students from Golden Reed Kindergarten & Primary School Learning Center in Beijing participate in a program in 2020. The school, established by Golden Lampstand Church, was reportedly shut down by Chinese authorities in September. (Photo: China Aid)

Besides a kindergarten and an elementary section, the school also provided facilities including a daycare center, kitchen, gym, playground and library. Rights groups see the closure as part of the persecution of Christians that has intensified since the Chinese Communist Party adopted repressive new regulations on religious affairs in 2018.

Since then, dozens of churches, schools and orphanages have been shut and Christians detained, jailed and tortured.

Catholic groups in the Philippines reacted with disbelief after a recent opinion poll projected the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos as the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential election.

A poll conducted by Manila Times daily released on Tuesday showed Marcos Junior was far ahead of his rivals with 68 percent respondents backing him. His longtime adversary and Vice President Leni Robredo ranked second with 10.8 percent, while Manila mayor Isko Domagoso ranked third with 7.9 percent. Former boxing icon Manny Pacquiao followed with 7.2 percent.

Former senator and vice-presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters in this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo. (Photo: AFP)

Two other media polls showed similar results. In earlier polls, voters heavily backed Sara Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, before she announced she would not be running in the election.

Catholic groups like the Catholic Lay Alliance have expressed disappointment that Filipinos appeared to have forgotten the martial law era of Ferdinand Marcos when billions of dollars were embezzled, basic freedoms suppressed and hundreds brutally killed. Marcos was ousted by a popular church-based movement and his family fled to the US.

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni has signed on the legislation which will enable the historic, UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal to wind down and finalize its mission within the next three years.