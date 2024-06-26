Marilynne Robinson, exploration of a theological space

“For me, at least, writing consists very largely of exploring intuition.”

Marilynne Robinson, born in Sandpoint in northern Idaho in 1943, is one of the most prominent writers on the contemporary literary scene in the United States, despite having published in the span of four decades only five novels and a number of short essays.

Her first work Housekeeping in 1980, was followed by Gilead in 2004, Home in 2008, Lila in 2014, and Jack in 2020. Robinson won a Pulitzer Prize for Gilead.

Hers is a measured body of work focused on capturing whatever moves within the perimeter of a few lives.

We might say she writes of a life and a few persons who tell us about it through their eyes. Aside from her debut novel, which earned the writer the Pen/Hemingway Award in 1982, the next four novels revolve mostly around the figure of John Ames Boughton – Jack to friends and family – and three of the four are set in Gilead, a fictional town in Iowa.

Reinforcing the sense of the compactness of Robinson’s work is the substantial temporal coincidence between the events described in the first, Gilead, and the second, Home, but told from two different points of view.