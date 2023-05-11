News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Marian library seeks to show Mary through new perspectives

Founded at an Ohio university in 1943, the Marian Library lives up to its motto of 'Never enough about Mary'

Visitors at the Marian Library in the University of Dayton, Ohio take a look at the exhibits kept on display

Visitors at the Marian Library in the University of Dayton, Ohio take a look at the exhibits kept on display. (Photo: Marian Library)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: May 11, 2023 04:57 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2023 04:59 AM GMT

A research library at an Ohio university houses what it calls "the largest dedicated collection of materials on Mary in the world" -- and its doors are as open as the Blessed Mother's arms.

"We are here for everyone, including people with a personal devotion, artists looking for inspiration, academics and theologians," Sarah Cahalan, executive director of the Marian Library at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, told OSV News.

Founded in 1943, the Marian Library lives up to its motto of "De Maria numquam satis" (“Never enough about Mary”). Its books, periodicals, articles, prints and religious artifacts -- combined with resources in an array of disciplines, including patristics, biblical studies, church history, spirituality, hymnography and iconography -- represent 100 languages and form an impressive repository that only one institution can match, said Cahalan.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

"It's not a competition, but obviously the Vatican had a significant head start," she admitted.

The library, which supports a number of Marian studies programs offered by the school, led to the creation of the International Marian Research Institute, which hosts the online Marian Forum to promote academic research on Mary. Institute graduate and former faculty member Archbishop Frank Leo now heads the Archdiocese of Toronto, which he entrusted to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Currently, the Marian Library is hosting the two-part art exhibit "East Meets West," which features a private collection of Ukrainian works by women icon makers of the Lviv School in Ukraine, along with selections from the library's own Ukrainian Marian Collection, which was established in 1981 by Marian Library employee Helen (Halyna) Nykolyshy.

For Nykolyshy, who died in 2000, assembling the Ukrainian Marian Collection was a "passion project," said Cahalan. "Her family had to leave Ukraine because of religious persecution, and her work has become increasingly relevant again."

The Lviv School women iconographers have brought a contemporary vision to the genre, employing "distinctive styles, color schemes and really interesting (techniques) that people have responded well to," said Cahalan.

Seeing Mary through fresh eyes is a goal of the Marian Library, one that informs its acquisitions policy, she said.

Cahalan and her colleagues seek to incorporate "more geographic diversity" in the library's materials by adding pieces from African, Indigenous and other cultures.

"We are actively working to acquire materials that demonstrate the global reach of devotion to Mary, and give a more comprehensive overview of what that devotion looks like today," she said, pointing to Our Lady of Kibeho, Rwanda -- the only Vatican-approved Marian apparition in Africa -- as one example.

With "a majority of its material Catholic" in nature, the library is also making "a concerted effort in recent years to show how Mary is presented in other traditions, such as Islam, which is important for ecumenism and interfaith dialogue," said Cahalan.

Even a few works by Marian detractors, such as "17th-century Protestant authors writing against Catholicism," can be found on the library's shelves, she said.

The collection also has its share of the whimsical, said Cahalan.

"One of the fun things about Catholicism is that in addition to high art, we certainly churn out a lot of kitsch," she said.

The library's Nativity set collection in particular is "an area where people really do let their creativity emerge," Cahalan said. "We have unconventional animals in the displays that never would have been in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. And we had one artist who used kitchen implements (for the figures), with the Infant Jesus made from a strawberry huller."

Mary might smile at such humble innovations -- and she herself serves as "a bridge" that connects others, especially the marginalized, to each other, said Cahalan.

"She has a way of drawing people closer to her," Cahalan said. "She's strong, brave and courageous, but also known for her humility. I hope we're doing work that makes her proud."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan court opens door for decriminalizing homosexuality Sri Lankan court opens door for decriminalizing homosexuality
Opposition candidate banned from Cambodian polls Opposition candidate banned from Cambodian polls
Christians suffer as unrest grips Pakistan Christians suffer as unrest grips Pakistan
Khasi Christian tea dispute in Bangladesh boils over Khasi Christian tea dispute in Bangladesh boils over
Baltimore Archdiocese to probe church connection to slavery Baltimore Archdiocese to probe church connection to slavery
Marian library seeks to show Mary through new perspectives Marian library seeks to show Mary through new perspectives
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Diocese of Jaipur

Diocese of Jaipur

Jaipur diocese is in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan. Jaipur is the state capital. The diocese's land area

Read more
Diocese of Nagoya

Diocese of Nagoya

In a land area of 28,418 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.