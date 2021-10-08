X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom

A former CNN bureau chief in Manila and Jakarta, Ressa has specialized in terrorism reporting

AFP, Manila

AFP, Manila

Published: October 08, 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Updated: October 08, 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
4

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
5

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
6

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
7

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
8

Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?

Oct 6, 2021
9

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics

Oct 6, 2021
10

Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa waves to photographers after posting bail outside a court building in Manila on March 29, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize today, has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in an era of strongmen leaders.

The former CNN bureau chief set up news website Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events and a critical eye on the government of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of the firebrand leader and his bloody drug war.

She had already been named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom, but the arrests further grew her international profile and drew more attention to her case.

Her reporting has unleashed what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, two arrests and a deluge of online threats against her and Rappler.

The website has had to fight for survival as Duterte's government has accused it of violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership in securing funding, as well as libel and tax evasion.

I have been shot at and threatened but never this kind of death by a thousand cuts

Duterte has attacked Rappler by name, calling it a "fake news outlet" over a story about one of his closest aides.

Though the government has said that it has nothing to do with any of the cases against her, press freedom advocates disagree.

Yet through the campaign against her Ressa, 58, has remained based in the Philippines and continued to speak out against Duterte's government despite the risks.

"I'm not a sole reporter," Ressa told AFP in an interview last year. "My job is to hold up the ceiling, it has been for a while... so that our folks can continue working."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The most recent case saw a second libel charge against Ressa dismissed in August. Another libel charge against her was dismissed in June.

Ressa's position at the head of the Rappler news site meant getting, by her own estimate, up to 90 abusive messages per hour online at one point toward the end of 2016.

The threats came in the months after Duterte took power and launched his narcotics crackdown that has killed thousands.

Rappler was among the domestic and foreign outlets that published shocking images of the killings and questioned its legal basis.

But Ressa's arrests wouldn't come until early 2019. The first was in February and was over the libel case, then a second one less than two months later on allegations Rappler violated laws barring foreign ownership of media.

Due to the string of libel and tax cases against her and Rappler, Ressa says she had to post bail eight times in the span of about three months.

It was an entirely new set of threats for Ressa, who was a veteran of conflict zones before co-founding Rappler.

"I began as a reporter in 1986 and I have worked in so many countries around the world, I have been shot at and threatened but never this kind of death by a thousand cuts," Ressa said.

As CNN's former bureau chief in Manila and Jakarta, Ressa specialised in terrorism where she tracked the links between global networks like Al-Qaeda and militants in Southeast Asia.

The Princeton graduate, who holds both American and Philippine citizenship, later returned to the Philippines to serve as news chief at the nation's top broadcaster ABS-CBN.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day
Oct 9, 2021
Church must move from sorrow to action on abuse, says archbishop
Oct 9, 2021
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Oct 9, 2021
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Oct 9, 2021
Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Oct 9, 2021
Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The passing of time

The passing of time
A short history of synodality

A short history of synodality
You need to do one thing more

“You need to do one thing more”
Silence Contradiction

Silence & Contradiction
Raising womens voices

Raising women’s voices
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.