Many flee as Myanmar military pounds Kachin village

At least 300 homes razed in junta’s latest aerial assault on predominantly Christian region

This handout from Myanmar's military information team taken and released on Aug 17, shows Myanmar's armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Right, meeting United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, left, in Naypyidaw. (Photo:AFP)

Thousands of people in Myanmar’s northern Kachin state have fled from a village where hundreds of homes were set ablaze as a result of military air strikes.

Fighting has intensified between the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the combined forces of the military and the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) in Hpakant township, jade-mining region of Kachin state, since late July after the KIA raided the latter’s camps near Se Zin village.

The combined junta and SNA forces reportedly launched air strikes on Se Zin village on Aug. 9. There were reports of civilian casualties and the burning of at least 300 houses affecting an estimated 500 households, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs weekly report on Aug. 16.

It said more than 2,000 people from Se Zin village have fled their homes, seeking refuge in six displacement sites in Tar Ma Hkan and Haung Pa villages in Hpakant township.

The report said the number of displaced people is expected to increase as many others could not leave and were trapped inside the village.

Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states — predominantly Christian regions — have witnessed air strikes and shelling by the junta, while churches and homes have been set ablaze, priests have been targeted and hundreds of people have been killed or are missing.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee into the jungle or churches since the conflict erupted in March 2021 following the Feb. 1 coup.

While the military has been battling in Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin regions, its bloody crackdown against people’s defense forces in the central Sagaing and Magwe regions shows no signs of abating with the death toll rising to more than 2,100.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has expressed concern about the ongoing military crackdown on dissident civilians and rebel armies.

“The military is trying to intimidate the whole population,” Cardinal Bo said during a recent visit to Australia.

“By the end of the year, they presume everything will be quiet again and they will not have any resistance anymore because of the atrocities and intimidation that the military is carrying out.”

During a meeting with military chief Min Aung Hlaing on Aug. 17, UN special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, urged him to halt all violence, support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy and allow the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and to meet with her.

However, Heyzer didn’t get a chance to meet with Suu Kyi during her two-day visit to the country on Aug. 17-18.

