India

Manipur Christian leaders welcome poll rescheduling

Election Commission agrees to change date after complaints that the initial voting date fell on a Sunday

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: February 11, 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Updated: February 11, 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Christians from northeast India hold a protest in New Delhi against the denial of the burial of a Catholic woman in Manipur, August 2017. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Christian leaders in northeastern Manipur state have welcomed the Election Commission rescheduling the polling that earlier fell on a Sunday.

Assembly election in five states was announced by the commission on Jan. 8 that will have seven phases starting on Feb. 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

The two-phase election in Manipur, which has a sizable Christian population,  will now take place on Feb. 28 and March 5, the Election Commission said on Feb. 10.

Earlier the voting was scheduled for Feb. 27 and March 3.

Christian leaders of all denominations and student unions opposed voting on Feb. 27,  a Sunday.

“People in Manipur, especially Christian and tribal people were relieved after hearing the news from the Election Commission. We thank God for hearing our prayers and also thank the Election Commission for hearing our request,” Reverend Jangkholun Mangte, former pastor of Zomi Christian Fellowship in New Delhi (ZCFD), told UCA News.

The ZCFD is an inter-denominational fellowship of students and families from Manipur, Mizoram and other northeastern states.

“Holding a poll on Sunday in a state where thousands are Christians would have had a great impact on the election, and even on the result of the assembly election,” said the Churachandpur-based cleric.

“For Christians, Sunday is the day of prayer and worship and also the day of rest. We appreciate the Election Commission giving due respect to our request and understanding the significance of Sunday worship and prayer,” Reverend Mangte, one of the petitioners to the Election Commission, said.

In January, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki people in northeast India, had urged the Election Commission to reschedule the date to any other convenient date other than a Sunday.

ATSUM in a statement on Jan. 10 had said the scheduling of the election date on Sunday, Feb. 27 was a matter of grave concern for the tribal people and Christian community of the state.

“The state is predominantly Christian, tribal Christians account for 43 percent of the population, and for Christians, Sunday is a holy and sacred day. It is also a day for rest and worship,” Khaiminlen Doungel, ATSUM secretary, said.

The Election Commission said its team visited Manipur on Feb. 7-8 and reviewed the election preparations.

"The commission after considering all the facts and circumstances has decided to revise the dates of the polling," the Election Commission said in a statement on Feb. 10.

According to the 2011 census, Christians account for 41.29 percent of Manipur’s population. They play an important electoral role in the northeastern state.

 

 

