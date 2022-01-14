X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Manila suspends classes due to Omicron surge

Philippine authorities say schools, govt workers need to take a 'health break' as Covid-19 infections soar

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: January 14, 2022 08:22 AM GMT

Updated: January 14, 2022 08:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh

Jan 12, 2022
3

More Filipino Catholic groups lend support to Robredo

Jan 12, 2022
4

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
5

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
6

Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy

Jan 13, 2022
7

India tackles new coronavirus surge

Jan 10, 2022
8

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
9

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
10

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
Manila suspends classes due to Omicron surge

Students attend a flag-raising ceremony before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig city, suburban Manila, on Dec. 6, 2021. Schools in the city are now on a two-week 'health break' amid a surge in Omicron-related Covid-19 infections. (Photo: AFP)

Authorities in the Philippines are to shut down schools and colleges from Jan. 16-31 as part of what they call a “health break” in response to surging coronavirus infection levels.

People engaged in non-essential government work have also been told to stay at home amid a surge that saw almost 34,000 new cases on Jan. 13.

Manila City, headed by presidential candidate Mayor “Isko” Moreno Domagoso, was the first to issue the suspension order “to give students and workers time to rest.”

“There will be no classes or working, even online, to have a health break. Anxiety levels [due to Covid concerns] will be lessened,” Domagoso said on Jan. 13.

Domagoso’s order also resulted in the suspension of classes in major universities in Manila such as the Dominican-run University of Sto. Tomas and other Catholic schools.

Authorities elsewhere, such as in Bataan, near Manila, have followed suit.

It’s only humane to give all of us a break amid this outbreak, if only to allow us to recover

The Department of Education likewise suspended classes in elementary and other schools to protect teachers and staff from the surge.

It also ordered “necessary adjustments” to the school calendar to complete the mandatory number of education days in the year.

The move has been welcomed by teachers who thanked the authorities for considering not only the physical but the mental health of teachers during the pandemic.

“Many of our teachers have been sick since the new year started; like the rest of the country, it seems. Nearly every household we know has a sick member in it. Teachers and students alike are struggling to keep holding classes amid this Omicron-driven surge. Either we’re sick or we’re taking care of family members who are. It’s only humane to give all of us a break amid this outbreak, if only to allow us to recover,” said Raymond Basilio, secretary-general of a group called the Alliance of Concerned Teachers.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Meanwhile, a diocese in the Philippines has left it to parishes to decide whether to shut church doors in the face of rising infections.

“Placing parish churches on lockdown should now become the responsibility of parish pastors and administrators … this should be done as a last resort and in response to grave threats to people’s health and safety,” said Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa on Jan. 12.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian district to demolish Ahmadi house of worship
Indonesian district to demolish Ahmadi house of worship
Rebuilding lives on storm-stricken Philippine islands
Rebuilding lives on storm-stricken Philippine islands
Catholic church hit as Myanmar military escalates attacks
Catholic church hit as Myanmar military escalates attacks
Thai government seeks to further muzzle media
Thai government seeks to further muzzle media
Cambodian influencer denies Hun Sen paid her $1m to switch sides
Cambodian influencer denies Hun Sen paid her $1m to switch sides
Catholic group calls for calm after Philippine bombing
Catholic group calls for calm after Philippine bombing
Support Us

Latest News

Church gives shelter to Myanmar refugees
Jan 14, 2022
The quest for minority rights in Islamic Bangladesh
Jan 14, 2022
Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, closures
Jan 14, 2022
Indonesian district to demolish Ahmadi house of worship
Jan 14, 2022
Manila suspends classes due to Omicron surge
Jan 14, 2022
Rebuilding lives on storm-stricken Philippine islands
Jan 14, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The world can draw inspiration from a Melanesian martyr
Jan 14, 2022
What should priests do to meet people's expectations?
Jan 13, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022

Features

The quest for minority rights in Islamic Bangladesh
Jan 14, 2022
Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, closures
Jan 14, 2022
Rebuilding lives on storm-stricken Philippine islands
Jan 14, 2022
Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Jan 13, 2022
Papuan distrust poses big challenge to Indonesian military
Jan 13, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith

Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith
Egypts Bah minority denied burial in Alexandria

Egypt's Bahá'í minority denied burial in Alexandria
Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalists murder

Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalist's murder
Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia

Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia
Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime

Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.