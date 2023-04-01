News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Manila demolition drive leaves hundreds of poor homeless

Residents of illegal settlements refused to relocate to an evacuation center, officials say

Manila demolition drive leaves hundreds of poor homeless

A woman takes a child to safety as the authorities in Caloocan City in Metro Manila launched a demolition drive to clear illegal settlements on March 27. (Photo: Caloocan Diocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 01, 2023 04:06 AM GMT

Updated: April 01, 2023 04:10 AM GMT

About 300 poor families who lived in illegal settlements for years have been forced to take shelter on the streets and under bridges following a demolition drive in the Philippine capital Manila.

The families became homeless after the authorities in Caloocan City in Metro Manila launched a demotion drive following a court order on March 27.

Rodolfo Totanes, 42, a scavenger and father of two, said that his family lost everything and is now sheltering in front of the Post Office headquarters.

“We don’t know where to go. Just one day, police and the demolition teams came to smash our walls with iron rods and removed our roofs… They did not give us any lot where we could transfer,” Totanes told UCA News.

“We will be staying here until we find a vacant place to live,” said the man who makes a livelihood by collecting garbage from fast food shops in the city.

He said their homelessness has become a serious problem as his wife is pregnant and due to deliver in three weeks.

His wife, Geraldine, is worried as her delivery time approaches fast.

“I don’t know where my baby would be born. It might be here or in an open space at the park. I have not visited any doctor yet,” she told UCA News.

On March 27, the Department of Public Works and Highways demolished dozens of houses made of light materials by illegal settlers for road widening and expansion.

The department claimed residents were allocated an evacuation center in Bulacan province, north of Manila, but refused because of the distance.

Carl Cloribel, 36, a jeepney driver along with his wife and two sons have been sleeping inside the vehicle at night since the eviction.

Their children, Gerarld and Francis, aged 12 and 11, stopped going to school because their school materials were gone during the demolition.

“Our father grabbed us right away. It happened so fast. He just picked a few clothes and hurried off,” Gerald Cloribel told UCA News.

Cloribel said he asked his wife Jenny, 34, to “immediately” bring their children to safety after hearing the demolition alarm.

“I knew the [demolition] team would not save the children’s things. After destroying our walls, they pumped us with water cannons to ensure we’ll go out of our hiding places,” he said.

A police officer who joined the demolition drive said they followed due process and informed residents about the order three months ago.

“There were several negotiations- nine of them in fact. But they took it lightly. They never expected they would be taken so seriously by the government,” sergeant Rommel Lichauco told UCA News.

He said the city government of Caloocan authorized them to negotiate with the residents by giving them free housing in Bulacan province but they all refused.

“They didn’t want to leave Manila. Manila is the end and be all for their family members. It’s as if, this is the only place where they get their income,” the policeman told UCA News.

Church groups including religious congregations opened their facilities for the homeless. However, those facilities can support needy people for a maximum of several weeks.

Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva, a rights activist who runs Kalinga Center for the homeless in Manila, strongly criticized the move as “anti-poor.”

“Building roads? Making more homeless. One is a solution that led to a bigger problem. Without giving them lands where they could rebuild their lives, the demolition is ‘anti-poor’,” Villanueva told UCA News.

About 4.5 million out of the nation’s estimated 106 million people are homeless with the majority living in the streets of Manila, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital
'Reflection group' to help decide status of mosaics at Lourdes 'Reflection group' to help decide status of mosaics at Lourdes
Meeting Christian friends while moving from place to place Meeting Christian friends while moving from place to place
Manila demolition drive leaves hundreds of poor homeless Manila demolition drive leaves hundreds of poor homeless
The aroma of a new-found love The aroma of a new-found love
Ten years of my Catholic faith journey Ten years of my Catholic faith journey
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bandung

Diocese of Bandung

Bandung diocese covers 19,255.75 square kilometers and includes the districts of Bandung, Garut, Indramayu, Karawang,

Read more
Archdiocese of Visakapatnam

Archdiocese of Visakapatnam

In a land area of 25,950 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Visakhapatnam, Viziangaram

Read more
Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

In a land area of 2,045 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Povince of Pampanga, City of San

Read more
Diocese of Ootacamund

Diocese of Ootacamund

The diocese stretches over a land area of 7,312 square kilometers. Ooty is the largest town in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.