X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims

Move follows call by Manila prelate for Catholic priests to remember and pray for nearly 20,000 virus victims

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: May 11, 2021 08:06 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2021 09:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
2

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
3

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
5

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
6

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
7

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
8

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
9

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
10

Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims

People write the names of loved ones on a newly created memorial wall outside Quiapo Church in Manila. (Photo courtesy of Father Douglas Badong via Radio Veritas)

A church in the Philippine capital of Manila is creating a memorial wall where parishioners can write the names of loved ones and friends who have died from Covid-19.

Quiapo Church, home to the shrine of the revered Black Nazarene image of Jesus, announced on May 10 that its priests will pray for all those whose names are written on the wall.

The move followed a call a day earlier by Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo for priests to remember the nearly 20,000 people who have died from the coronavirus by praying for them and their families during masses.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As of May 10, the Philippines had recorded 1,108,826 coronavirus cases with 18,562 deaths.

“As pastors, we priests always carry with us the grief and pains of our people, and the joys and their hopes. Let us bring them to God,” Bishop Pabillo said when making the call during a homily on May 9.

In the Christian faith, death is not the end but only the beginning to eternal life, he said.

Parishioners may also post pictures and other items on the wall in memory of their loved ones

“We pray for the eternal repose of our beloved dead … believing that the Lord will bring them to another and better life and better world,” he added.

Priests at Quiapo Church, also known as the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, said a memorial wall was a fitting response to the archbishop’s call.

“People can write the names of those who died during the pandemic and we will pray for them in our Masses here in the church,” its parochial vicar Father Douglas Badong told Radio Veritas.

Father Badong also said the parish had launched a three-day prayer marathon for the end of the pandemic.

Related News

Each day has a specific intention — praying for health workers, patients and for good governance, he said.

Parishioners may also post pictures and other items on the wall in memory of their loved ones.

“I posted a family picture on the wall. It is good to be reminded of the times when we were still complete. Before the pandemic, we never imagined we would be separated this soon. Now my father is gone,” said Norlyn Esteban, a local Catholic.

Other churches and parishes in the city were set to follow Quiapo Church’s lead while others were opting for a virtual tribute instead.

A parish in Quezon City has posted a link where people could enter the names of loved ones so that priests can pray for them.

“Here in the Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, we do not have a memorial wall but we have an online register instead. We also read the names of the dead before every Mass,” resident Roger Jesalva told UCA News.

Also Read

Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Covid-19 surge forces Malaysia to lock down again
Covid-19 surge forces Malaysia to lock down again
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
May 11, 2021
Missionary of mountains dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
May 11, 2021
South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'
May 11, 2021
Church leaders laud Indian court move amid raging pandemic deaths
May 11, 2021
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims
May 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
Theology is at a turning point says leading Catholic thinker

Theology is at a turning point, says leading Catholic thinker
The Jerusalem knot

The Jerusalem knot
The Vatican moves to excommunicate the Mafiosi

The Vatican moves to excommunicate the Mafiosi
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 11 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 11 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.