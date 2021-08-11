X
Philippines

Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'

Prelate calls on people to apply protocols to care for the environment in a similar way they have to stave off Covid-19

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 11, 2021 09:23 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2021 10:23 AM GMT

Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'

Manila's new archbishop, Cardinal Jose Advincula, holds his staff during his installation ceremony in Manila on June 24. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has called on people to apply the same dedication to upholding health protocols to ward off Covid-19 in efforts to protect the environment.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, who is Manila's archbishop, said Catholics must protect the environment in a similar manner to the way they protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“We do everything to protect our body from coronavirus infection. We are extra careful by wearing protective gear like masks. I hope society takes care of the environment in the same manner,” the cardinal said in an Aug. 10 video message ahead of the Season of Creation, which begins on Sept. 1.

The message came just days after a damning United Nations report said the world is likely to hit a 1.5 Celsius warming limit within 20 years.

The Season of Creation is an ecumenical event held around the world in response to Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si' on taking care of the environment and looking upon the world as man’s common home.

Cardinal Advincula said the pandemic is no excuse for government leaders not to prioritize care for the environment.

He also reminded churchgoers of their “collective role” as stewards of God’s creation.

“We take care of the environment as one church, as one people of God. The environment plays a significant role in our lives,” he said.

“I hope people will protect God’s creation like how we protect ourselves from Covid-19. We do everything we can to prevent infection and the further spread of the virus, so we must also do everything to take care of our environment.”

