News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Manhunt for drug users escaped from Vietnam rehab

Police and families were searching for nearly 100 addicts who broke out of a rehab center in the southern city of Soc Trang
Manhunt for drug users escaped from Vietnam rehab

A motorcyclist riding past a poster advising drug addicts to use methadone instead of used needles to inject cocaine which plays a role in the spread of HIV/AIDS, on a road in Dong Hoi city, central coastal province of Quang Binh. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hanoi
Published: February 27, 2024 05:09 AM GMT

Authorities in Vietnam are searching for nearly 100 drug users who escaped from an overcrowded state-owned rehabilitation center in the Mekong Delta, state media said Monday.

Vietnam has more than 30,000 drug addicts undergoing compulsory treatment at government facilities, some forced by law to spend up to two years inside.

Most detainees undergo cold-turkey treatment in overloaded centers and have in the past been subjected to solitary confinement if they break the rules.

Following an "internal dispute" on Saturday night, 191 addicts broke out of a rehab center in the southern city of Soc Trang, reported Cong An Nhan Dan newspaper, the official police mouthpiece.

By Monday morning, 94 had been found and brought back. Police and families were searching for nearly 100 others still on the run, the paper said.

The addicts reportedly broke down the doors of their dormitory and escaped the center via the main entrance and by jumping over the building's iron fences.

Some detainees fled through a hole they had bored in one of the facility's walls.

Several security guards were wounded after being attacked by the fugitives, the report added.

The center's infrastructure was poor, state media said, citing local officials.

It was also overcrowded, with just 60 guards in charge of the more than 460 drug addicts, mostly men.

Local officials refused to provide further details of the escape when contacted by AFP.

While Vietnam is experimenting with more community-based treatment options in response to criticism over its rehab centers, they remain the most-used form of recovery.

The centers are widely supported both by the government and the public as a viable treatment option although addiction specialists say they don't work and relapse rates are high.

According to the ministry of labor, invalids and social affairs, "more than half of these facilities do not have adequate infrastructure and equipment".

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Around 200 drug users escaped in 2018 from a rehab center in the southern province of Tien Giang.

A year earlier, 100 people escaped from a center in nearby Long An province because they were upset about spending the annual Tet new year holiday away from their homes.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Cajetan Francis Osta of Muzaffarpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Jiansen Ling of Jiangmen, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jingyi Wei of Qiqihar, China
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Anthony Poola of Hyderabad , India
Read More...
Latest News
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.