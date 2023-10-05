Man held for attack on popular Hindu poet in Bangladesh

With polls due in January, religious minorities say they are witnessing an increase in attacks
Hindu spiritual poet and singer Radhapodo Roy, 80, was attacked on Sept. 30 in Bangladesh's Kurigram district while heading towards a river to collect crabs. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)
One person has been arrested for an attack on a popular Hindu spiritual poet and singer in Bangladesh that drew widespread condemnation in the South Asian nation.
Radhapodo Roy, 80, who was beaten up on Sept. 30 in Kurigram district, in the northern Rangpur Division, while heading towards a river to collect crabs.
Police arrested Rafiqul Islam, 35, from Kurigram, on Oct. 4 while his brother and alleged accomplice, Kadur Rahman, 45, is still at large.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Roy is also a popular figure on social media and in one video the poet is seen making a scathing attack on corruption in the country.
“I will recover from my injuries today or tomorrow,” Roy told journalists while receiving treatment in hospital.
“But, I will never forget the mental pain. I will go to my grave with the pain,” said the inventor of a musical instrument called a "rongtal" in Bangladesh.
At the time of the attack, Roy was heading to a river to sift through leftovers of fishermen to get small crabs.
The poet’s son, Sri Jugol Roy, said his father was beaten with a bamboo stick by Kadur on the instruction of Rafiqul.
“This was a revenge attack,” he added.
The son said that Kadur insulted his father’s Hindu religion at the time of the attack.
On Oct. 1, the son filed a police complaint. Police, however, ruled out communal hatred behind the attack.
“The pair had been harassing the old man for a while,” said Sarwar Parvez, officer-in-charge of Nageswari police station, where the case was filed by Roy's son.
However, Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council general secretary, termed it a communal attack.
“Communalism is the motive behind the attack,” he said.
The young attackers thought the old man powerless because of “his religious identity,” Dasgupta added.
Attackers in such cases often get off scot-free. There is a culture of immunity, alleged Dasgupta.
After Roy was attacked, 25 eminent citizens on Oct. 3 issued a statement in which they said that “the attack was not an isolated incident.”
"Cultural activists are coming under attack almost every day in Bangladesh,” they said in the statement.
With the general election due in January, minorities in Bangladesh say they are are witnessing an increase in attacks.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 76, and her ruling Awami League are seeking a fourth consecutive term in power.
The day before Roy was attacked, Mohammad Faisal Biplob, mayor of Munshiganj in a central Bangladesh district, called local lawmaker, Mrinal Kanti Das, a “malaun,” a slang term for Hindus in Bangladesh.
“The attacks are part of an effort to end cultural practices across Bangladesh,” the eminent citizens said in their statement.
Religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh formed 8.98 percent of the 165 million population in 2022, according to official data.
Their number has been dwindling since 1971 when Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) gained independence from Pakistan.
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
The diocese of Chiayi covers 2,442 square kilometers and includes Chiayi city and the counties of Chiayi and
In a land area of 2,000 square kilometers, the ecclesiastical province of Trichur comprises the metropolitan Thrissur
Diocese of Purnea covers a land area of 15,733.4 square kilometers. The diocesan territory consists of the flat
St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...
Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...
The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...