News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mali jails 10 junta critics for urging return to civilian rule

Lawyers accused the pro-democracy party and group leaders of illegal gatherings and conspiring against authorities
Mali has been ruled by colonels since a double coup in 2020 and 2021.

Mali has been ruled by colonels since a double coup in 2020 and 2021. (Photo: Canva)

AFP, Bamako
Published: June 25, 2024 05:13 AM GMT
Updated: June 25, 2024 05:20 AM GMT

Mali has jailed ten opponents of the ruling military junta, including leading opposition politicians, for demanding a return to civilian rule, their lawyers told AFP on June 24.

The lawyers said the ten, who include the heads of parties and groups who signed a March declaration urging the restoration of democracy, are accused of illegal gatherings and plotting against the "legal authorities."

Those jailed were among 11 people detained last week while holding a private meeting in the capital Bamako after calling for a return to civilian rule. The junta has banned political party meetings.

One of them, former justice minister Mohamed Ali Bathily, was released on June 22.

A judge ruled those incarcerated had "undermined and conspired against the legal authorities, violating a presidential decree by holding an illegal meeting," one of their lawyers, Hyacinthe Kone, told AFP, his summary confirmed by fellow defense lawyer Mamary Diarra.

"I have not seen these offenses in our penal code. It is rather the government which is illegal," said Kone.

The opposition denounced the development as "yet another violation of fundamental freedoms" by the West African nation's junta.

The military rulers, who seized power in 2020, had promised to organize elections and hand over power to civilians by the end of March this year but later postponed elections indefinitely.

Those detained had signed a March 31 declaration in which they condemned the "legal and institutional void" after a deadline passed for the junta to hand over power to civilians. They also demanded a presidential election.

Mali, which is also threatened by a jihadist insurgency, has been ruled by colonels since a double coup in 2020 and 2021.

The junta decreed in June 2022 that the military would cede power to civilians at the end of last March, after a presidential election scheduled for February, only to renege on the promise.

Expressions of opposition have been rare under the junta, which has taken an ever harder line on dissent, including banning political party activities until further notice.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Mathias Zheng Gu, S.J. of Xining, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Jose Araneta Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Alberto Sy Uy of Tagbilaran, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Activists demand end to ‘honor killings’ in India
Activists demand end to ‘honor killings’ in India
Malaysia’s Anwar faces opposition over BlackRock-linked deal
Malaysia’s Anwar faces opposition over BlackRock-linked deal
Pakistani Catholic priest accused of raping teen
Pakistani Catholic priest accused of raping teen
Protests over release of tainted Sri Lankan ex-navy chief
Protests over release of tainted Sri Lankan ex-navy chief
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.