Malaysia’s new Vatican envoy to promote interfaith dialogue

Hendy Assan is the third Bidayuh indigenous tribe member to be appointed to the post

Hendy Assan, Malaysia’s newly appointed ambassador to the Vatican, (right) seen with Fatimah Abdullah, minister for Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development, (left), and Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet, who was appointed as the Malaysian ambassador to Brazil. (Photo: Borneo Post)

Malaysia’s newly appointed ambassador to the Holy See from Christian-majority Sarawak has termed his selection as “unique” and has vowed to work towards interfaith dialogue and the well-being of Malaysians.

“It is a bit unique, and we do not have trade and investments. What we are doing is to promote interfaith dialogue between the different faiths all over the world,” said Hendy Assan who is the third Bidayuh indigenous tribe member to be appointed to the post.

The first-ever Bidayuh ambassador was John Tenewe Nuek who has retired.

Bidayuh is a collective name used to identify several indigenous groups found in southern Sarawak, Malaysia, and northern West Kalimantan, Indonesia, on the island of Borneo, which are broadly similar in language and culture.

Assan also voiced his hope to increase socio-cultural and educational ties during his tenure to further strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and the Holy See, The Borneo Post reported on Feb. 22.

“We will try to share our experience as a progressive Muslim country because they look highly on Malaysia,” Assan said.

“At the same time, we will also look into the welfare of Malaysians who are residing or studying in Vatican City,” he added.

Assan and nine other ambassadors received their Letter of Credence from His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Malaysian head-of-state on Feb 9.

Assan gave his comments to the press after paying a courtesy visit to Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Fatimah Abdullah.

He was accompanied by another Sarawakian, Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet, who was appointed as the Malaysian ambassador to Brazil.

Ambassador Tiwet is the first and only woman among the three Bidayuh to be appointed from Sarawak.

Minister Abdullah during the meeting urged the ambassadors to highlight the inclusivity and good practices of Malaysia and Sarawak in their respective work domains.

“Don’t forget to share the good practices we have here which contribute to the unity among the people of various races and religions,” said Abdullah.

She also urged the ambassadors to share the state's implementation of its women and social support system which they have “established [for] our Sarawakian society to become an inclusive state.”

Reportedly, Assan has an illustrious career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which began with his service as an assistant director of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995, reported the Dayak Daily newspaper.

He also served as the consul general of Malaysia in Shanghai, China between 2010 to 2014 and had diplomatic assignments to Tokyo, Japan, Rome, Italy, and Senegal.

At the ministry, Assan has also worked as the undersecretary of the East Asia Division, and undersecretary of the International Cooperation and Development Division.

Before his latest assignment as the ambassador to the Holy See, Assan served as the Malaysian ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan, a post he took up in 2018.

Assan is married to a Swiss national and they have two daughters aged 17 and 19.

The appointment of Assan and Tiwet from Christian-majority Sarawak is particularly relevant as Christians make up only 10 percent of Malaysia’s estimated 32 million people, according to 2018 government estimates.

Of the country’s total population Muslims make up more than 60 percent, Buddhists 20 percent, and Hindus are estimated at 6.3 percent.

Among Malaysia’s 13 states, Sarawak, and Sabah on the island of Borneo account for about two-thirds of the country’s Christians.

Sarawak is the largest state in terms of area where Christians make up the majority with 1.2 million (50.1 percent) in a population of 2.4 million. Muslims make up 800,000 (34.2 percent) and Buddhists account for about 300,000 (12.8 percent).

Protestants, mostly Anglicans, are the majority among Christian denominations.

The Catholic Church has also a sizable following with more than 441,300 members spread in Kuching Archdiocese and Miri and Sibu dioceses.

