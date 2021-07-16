X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic

A worsening coronavirus outbreak has decimated the vital tourism industry and caused labor shortages

AFP, Kuala Lumpur

AFP, Kuala Lumpur

Published: July 16, 2021 09:43 AM GMT

Updated: July 16, 2021 09:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
4

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
5

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
6

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
7

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
8

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
9

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
10

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic

Migrant workers walk through a vegetable farm in the Cameron Highlands in Malaysia's Pahang state on July 7. (Photo: AFP)

Vast tea plantations spread out over Malaysia's rugged highlands, where a network of greenhouses harvests fruit, vegetables and flowers and crops nestle in the hills.

At first glance, the scenes present a picture of idyllic rural life in the Cameron Highlands, a hill station in the tropical Southeast Asian nation established during British colonial rule.

But the region's farmers are fighting for survival due to a worsening coronavirus outbreak that has decimated the vital tourism industry and caused labor shortages.

"I have been farming for 40 years and this pandemic is the worst crisis I have experienced," Chai Kok Lim, president of the Cameron Highlands Vegetable Farmers Organisation, told AFP.

Malaysia's outbreak is driven by the Delta variant. To date, authorities have reported about 880,000 cases and more than 6,600 deaths.

The government imposed a new nationwide lockdown at the start of June, dealing a fresh blow to the already struggling economy.

If we do not have sufficient labor, it will hurt our production schedule and affect our income

The Cameron Bharat Plantation — over 240 hectares of tea estates sprawling over hills — is facing problems typical of the region's agricultural sector.

Visitor numbers have dwindled to almost zero due to Covid-19 travel curbs, hammering revenues and forcing the plantation to close two shops for tourists.

Manager Francis Xavier said the plantation is also suffering from a shortage of migrant labor as travel restrictions mean he can't bring in new workers. He said that most Malaysians shun the tough, dirty work.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"If we do not have sufficient labor, it will hurt our production schedule and affect our income," he said, adding the company needed to be ready for an upswing in demand when curbs lift and tourists return.

Related News

Vegetable, fruit and flower farmers in the highlands also complain of falling demand, problems finding workers and the rising cost of materials such as fertiliser.

Parveen Kumar Mohan grows chrysanthemums, which are commonly used in celebrations and religious ceremonies by Malaysia's sizeable ethnic Indian minority.

But the 31-year-old said he does not have enough workers to harvest the flowers.

Even if the crop was harvested, he would not be able to sell the flowers because there is no demand for them. "Temples are closed and there are no tourists," he explained.

Chai of the farmers' organisation said that Malaysian consumers will ultimately be the ones impacted by the crisis.

"If [there are] insufficient workers, we grow fewer vegetables and consumers will have to pay higher prices," he said.

Also Read

Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter
Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter
Timor-Leste schools to reopen after lengthy closure
Timor-Leste schools to reopen after lengthy closure
Philippine diocese fights 'smart city' plan
Philippine diocese fights 'smart city' plan
Vietnam bishops offer emergency aid to Covid-19 victims
Vietnam bishops offer emergency aid to Covid-19 victims

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia
Jul 16, 2021
Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Jul 16, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Jul 16, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Jul 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020

Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020
Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals

Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals
Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass

Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass
Prayer another form of love

Prayer, another form of love
Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal

Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation

Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation
Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous

Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous
Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day

Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.