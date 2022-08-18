News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Malaysia’s former PM seeks to overturn jail sentence

Razak Najib is making a final bid to seek a retrial in the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (center) waves as he arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya on Aug. 18

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (center) waves as he arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya on Aug. 18. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 18, 2022 05:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2022 05:45 AM GMT

Malaysia’s top court on Thursday began hearing ex-leader Najib Razak's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption in a high-stakes legal gambit that could see him locked up or potentially launching a political comeback.

The Federal Court on Tuesday dismissed the former prime minister's plea for a retrial, clearing the way for the hearings, which will be held until August 26.

But as the hearing started, defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, surprised the court by telling the panel of five judges that he wanted to be discharged from the case.

"I would like to start by tendering the following apology from the bottom of my heart. I am unable to proceed with this appeal," Hisyam said.

"It was an error of my judgement when I accepted the case," he said.

The court had earlier dismissed Hisyam's request for three to four months to prepare.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat told the lawyer that he cannot just discharge himself and called for a break.

"You still want to discharge yourself and leave your client unrepresented? In our mind, you cannot discharge yourself. You have to carry on,” the chief justice said.

Najib, 69, and his ruling party were roundly defeated in 2018 elections following allegations of their involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

He and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the country's investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

Following a lengthy High Court trial, Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his personal bank account.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July 2020, and an appellate court last December rejected his appeal, prompting him to mount a final plea before the Federal Court.

Najib had been hoping the court would grant a full retrial but that request was unanimously rejected on Tuesday.

Dressed in a dark suit and white mask, Najib arrived in court Thursday and waved to around 70 supporters, who shouted "bossku", meaning "my boss", which has turned into a rallying cry among his defenders.

If the conviction is upheld, Najib will begin serving his jail sentence immediately, lawyers said.

An acquittal, however, could propel him into contention for his former political post, as he remains popular in Malaysia despite the scandal that plagued his administration.

He remains an elected member of parliament with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the leading party in the current government.

