News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysia’s Christian minister dismisses proselytization claim

Christian leaders in the Muslim-majority nation have been targeted for propaganda by hardliners

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said allegations from political rivals that her ministry's program on harmony was meant for the evangelization of Muslim youth are baseless

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said allegations from political rivals that her ministry's program on harmony was meant for the evangelization of Muslim youth are baseless. (Photo: Hannah Yeoh's Facebook page)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 15, 2023 09:14 AM GMT

Updated: March 15, 2023 09:42 AM GMT

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh dismissed allegations from political rivals that her ministry’s program to visit houses of worship of various faiths was meant to convert Muslim youths.

Yeoh, 43, a member of the ruling Democratic Action Party, refuted the allegations during a speech in parliament, Malay Mail reported on March 14.  

She said the program Projek Article 11 by Impact Malaysia, a non-profit agency under the ministry, did not have any Muslim youths when the team members visited mosques and Sikh Gurdwara this month.

No Muslim youth has registered for a program to visit a church later this month, she noted.

Yeoh said that the program known as “Jom Ziarah” aims to promote a better understanding of the different races, religions, and cultures in Malaysia.

"Jom Ziarah is not a project that is organized to make all religions equal and is not intended to illustrate that all religions have the same standings, as what has been portrayed by certain quarters," Yeoh was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

The project is a combination of efforts to know the differences between religions, and to help people in Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society to live in harmony and tolerance, she said, adding that the program is an exercise of freedom of religion guaranteed in Malaysia’s Federal Constitution.

The lawmaker from Segambut, a constituency in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, reacted after Islamists and political rivals accused the program of evangelizing Muslim youth.

Badrul Hisham Shaharin, a blogger and former member of the People’s Justice Party who was reportedly sacked for defying party orders in 2016, slammed the Impact Malaysia event saying "Christian evangelist has started its work."

He alleged in Facebook posts that a visit to a church in Klang city was the beginning of groundwork by evangelists.

“While religious preachers are being barred, an agency under a ministry headed by a DAP minister is looking to bring Muslim youths to church.”

In response, Yeoh lodged a police complaint against the Muslim politician on March 13 for spreading false information about the program, media reports say.

"So, accusing me of using agencies under the Youth and Sports Ministry for [evangelism] is an accusation that is overboard, and making me a punching bag to cover up charges that are being faced by their leaders,” she said in the parliament.

Meanwhile, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, a lawmaker from the Islamic Party of Malaysia or PAS criticized Yeoh and the ministry for the church visits by non-Christians.

“It is not wrong to learn about other religions, but to (specifically address) non-Christian youths, I feel, causes uneasiness in our community,” he told parliament on March 13, the Star reported.

This is not the first time Yeoh or Christian leaders in Malaysia have been targeted by Muslim politicians, activists, and Islamists.

Last year, Universiti Utara Malaysia lecturer Kamarul Zaman Yusoff filed a defamation lawsuit against seven lawmakers from DAP including Yeoh after the MPs issued statements to rebuke him. Their criticism came after Yusoff accused Yeoh of using politics to propagate Christianity in the country.

The court rejected the lawsuit while accepting a defamation lawsuit from Yeoh against him.

In May 2021, Yeoh also filed a lawsuit against the former inspector-general of Malaysian police, Musa Hassan, who allegedly said she had been trying to turn Malaysia into a Christian country.

Both cases are still pending in the courts, reports say.

Christians make up about 10 percent of the estimated 32 million citizens in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

For years, Muslim radicals and Islamist politicians have spread anti-Christian propaganda in the country.

Until a court ruled in 2021, non-Muslims were legally banned to use the word “Allah.” The decades-long legal battle triggered violent protests and at least 11 churches were attacked.

That year, Muslim politician Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh told parliament that the Bible’s New Testament had been “corrupted by Christians over time” and so they did not reflect the true teachings of Jesus.

In 2016, politician Andul Hadi Awang from the Islamist Party of Malaysia penned an article where he accused Christian missionaries of “preying on poor and uneducated people” in impoverished communities in Malaysian states like Sabah and elsewhere by paying them off to convert to Christianity.

In 2014, an anonymous author published a controversial book, Pendedahan Agenda Kristian (Exposing the Christian Agenda), that labels Christians “the enemies of Islam” who harbor ill intentions and spread lies.

In 2021, a Facebook page called Hud Hud Crew published a doctored video that claimed Archbishop Julian Leow of Kuala Lumpur Archdiocese insulted Muslims in a speech.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China deal not best possible, says Vatican official China deal not best possible, says Vatican official
Indian court refuses to lift ban on Catholics’ endogamy Indian court refuses to lift ban on Catholics’ endogamy
Why losing face is so unbearable for the Japanese? Why losing face is so unbearable for the Japanese?
The Khmer Rouge survivor who forgave his family's killers The Khmer Rouge survivor who forgave his family's killers
Malaysia’s Christian minister dismisses proselytization claim Malaysia’s Christian minister dismisses proselytization claim
Catholics build new church in strife-torn Myanmar Catholics build new church in strife-torn Myanmar
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tagbilaran

Diocese of Tagbilaran

Comprising 50 parishes of the southern half of the island province of Bohol, Tagbilaran Diocese covers some 1,733

Read more
Diocese of Surigao

Diocese of Surigao

In a land area of 3,739 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Province of Surigao del Norte

Read more
Diocese of Cochin

Diocese of Cochin

The territory of the diocese of Cochin covers 235 square kilometers in Kerala state. It is situated between the Arabian

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the vicariate’s territory covers Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.