News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysia’s champion Christian athlete defends hijab wearing

Merrywati Manuil says she wears a hijab during competitions due to respect for Malay culture and heritage

Malaysia’s champion Christian athlete defends hijab wearing

Merrywati Manuil during 2022 World Pencak Silat Championship in Malaysia. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 10, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2022 11:19 AM GMT

A gold-medalist Christian athlete in Malaysia has won praise from netizens for defending her decision to wear tudung, a traditional hijab-like headscarf of Malay Muslim women.

Merrywati Manuil, 21, a Christian from Keningau in Sabah state, clinched a gold medal during the 2022 World Pencak Silat Championship held on July 26-31 at Melaka of Malaysia. Silat is a collective term for a class of indigenous martial arts in Southeast Asia.

Following her victory, she faced questions about her choice of wearing tudung during competition though she is a Christian and belongs to the ethnic Murut community.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

In a Facebook post on Aug. 7, Manuil said that she wears tudung as a form of her respect for Malay culture and heritage.

“Many are wondering why I wear hijab even though I'm a Christian,” she wrote. Martial art is the heritage of the Malays. As a non-Malay person, I really respect, admire and love silat. Although it is not mandatory to wear hijab, I prefer to wear it during competition.”

“Hijab is not only mandatory to cover up for Malay women but for me to look more polite, neat and civilized during the competition. Absolutely NO coercion from either side.”

Manuil said that she has been studying and practicing Malay heritage, so she felt compelled to “do what I learn.”

“May the questions regarding wearing this headscarf be answered,” she concluded.

The post with her photos went viral on Facebook, gaining more than 12,000 likes, 1,700 comments and over 6,100 shares.

Hundreds of netizens praised her for promoting culture and harmony, Says.com reported translating comments from users.

"That's good, respecting the customs of a culture. Good luck competing, sister," said a Facebook user.

"Thank you for appreciating and showing respect. We should all exemplify this attitude, our country will live in peace and harmony," said another user.

"Thank you Merrywati for the honor that you give. Our culture in the Nusantara is all similar. You also look sweet in a tudung. Congratulations," another commented.

More than 500 participants from 40 countries including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Canada, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Malaysia is a Muslim-majority multi-ethnic and multi-religious country with more than 32 million citizens. About 60 percent of Malaysians are Muslims, 20 percent Buddhists and about 10 percent are Christians, according to 2018 government estimates.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iraq’s constitution is causing a cycle of dysfunctionality Iraq’s constitution is causing a cycle of dysfunctionality
Indonesia’s top Christian cop charged with murder Indonesia’s top Christian cop charged with murder
One killed in shooting at Christian colony in Pakistan One killed in shooting at Christian colony in Pakistan
Malaysia’s champion Christian athlete defends hijab wearing Malaysia’s champion Christian athlete defends hijab wearing
Filipino Catholics told not to speculate about next pope Filipino Catholics told not to speculate about next pope
Huge gatherings celebrate feast of St. Dominic in Vietnam Huge gatherings celebrate feast of St. Dominic in Vietnam
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Christians in Nigerias ruling party decry marginalization skewed appointments

Christians in Nigeria's ruling party decry marginalization, skewed appointments

Christians look to 2023 general elections to make a difference for better, more equitable appointments based on religion

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.