News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Malaysian to be hanged in Singapore after losing final appeal

Kalwant Singh who was convicted in 2016 of trafficking heroin into the city-state was due to be hanged early on July 7

A lawyer waits outside the Supreme Court expecting an announcement on an appeal to halt the execution of a Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking, in Singapore on Nov. 9, 2021

A lawyer waits outside the Supreme Court expecting an announcement on an appeal to halt the execution of a Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking, in Singapore on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 07, 2022 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2022 05:23 AM GMT

A Singapore court on Wednesday dismissed a last-ditch appeal by a convicted Malaysian drug trafficker, clearing the way for him to be hanged within hours.

Kalwant Singh, 32, is due to be put to death early July 7, two months after the execution of a mentally disabled man in Singapore sparked international outrage.

Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of trafficking heroin into the city-state, had lodged a last-gasp attempt with the Court of Appeal to delay his sentence.

His lawyer, Too Xing Ji, sought a review of the case, arguing on Wednesday that his client had provided information that helped authorities arrest a key suspected drug trafficker.

While the death penalty is mandatory in Singapore for trafficking certain volumes of drugs, a judge can commute the sentence to life in prison if the offender acted only as a courier and cooperated with authorities.

One of the co-accused in Kalwant's case had his sentence commuted after he cooperated substantively with investigators.

But a three-judge panel dismissed Kalwant's appeal, citing an affidavit from Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau stating its officers did not use any information he provided to arrest a suspect.

"We dismiss the application for the stay," Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said during a hearing.

In April, the execution in Singapore of a mentally disabled Malaysian drug trafficker, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, triggered widespread anger.

Critics including the United Nations and European Union said that hanging someone with an intellectual disability breached international law.

But in a recent BBC interview, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam disputed that Nagaenthran was mentally disabled despite him having an IQ of 69, a level medical experts said represents an intellectual disability.

He said the courts "found that he had the working of a criminal mind, and he made a deliberate, purposeful, calibrated, calculated decision to make money, to bring the drugs in".

Shanmugam said Singapore maintained the death penalty because "there's clear evidence that it is a serious deterrent for would-be drug traffickers".

But Kirsten Han, a prominent Singaporean rights activist, said research had shown it was not an effective deterrent and called the executions "horrifying".

Campaigners fear that Singapore is gearing up for more executions in the coming months.

This year so far, eight death row convicts have been informed they are to be executed, with two already hanged, Han said.

Another drug trafficker, Singaporean Norasharee Gous, 48, is also due to be hanged Thursday, she added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese priests need to open hearts to religious Vietnamese priests need to open hearts to religious
Indonesian parliament urged to prevent rights violations Indonesian parliament urged to prevent rights violations
Bishops to assess Church’s influence in Philippine election Bishops to assess Church’s influence in Philippine election
Vatican envoy 'warned HK missioners of impending repression' Vatican envoy 'warned HK missioners of impending repression'
Sri Lankan religious leaders urge army to stop attacking citizens Sri Lankan religious leaders urge army to stop attacking citizens
Methodist university opens Korea’s largest Jesus sculpture park Methodist university opens Korea’s largest Jesus sculpture park
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianitys vulnerability

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianity’s vulnerability

A 13th-century fresco is back in a Syriac Orthodox church in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Plain, part of a restoration project that aims to make Christians aware of their precious heritage

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.