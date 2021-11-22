X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian theologian priest 'touched lives of parishioners'

Father John Gnanapiragasam pioneered formation of laity and empowered churches pastorally for nearly five decades

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Published: November 22, 2021 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: November 22, 2021 07:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
3

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital

Nov 19, 2021
4

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass

Nov 19, 2021
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 19, 2021
6

Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua

Nov 19, 2021
7

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims

Nov 19, 2021
8

Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food

Nov 19, 2021
9

Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests

Nov 19, 2021
10

Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges

Nov 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Malaysian theologian priest 'touched lives of parishioners'

Father John Gnanapiragasam (1944-2021) was a pioneering pastor and theologian priest. (Photo: Herald Malaysia)

The Catholic Church in Malaysia is mourning a prominent theologian priest who empowered parish churches and played important roles in Asia.

Father John Gnanapiragasam died on Nov. 19 at his family home in Seremban, the capital city of Negeri Sembilan state in Malaysia.

Free Malaysia Today reported the priest died from a heart attack just 11 days before his 77th birthday.

Archbishop Julian Leow of Kuala Lumpur expressed deepest condolences to the priest's family and hailed him for his great contributions to the Church in Malaysia and Asia in his nearly five decades as a priest, according to a chancery notice by Kuala Lumpur Archdiocese.

Archbishop Leow remembered him as “an untiring priest who was on the front line of various social outreach and ecumenical projects.”

John Gnanapiragasam was born in 1944. He was the fourth of five sons and three daughters of his parents.

Father Gnanapiragasam was a leading figure in implementing innovative pastoral directions from the FABC for Asian churches

He joined a diocesan minor seminary in 1963 and was ordained a priest on Dec. 27, 1971.

Following his ordination, he served as an assistant parish priest at the Church of Risen Christ in Sentul alongside French missionary Father Pierre Decrooq.

He then moved to Rome and obtained his doctoral degree in sacred theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in 1978. He later studied psychology and obtained a postgraduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago, US, in 1992.  

Back home, he became a faculty member of College General Major seminary. From 1990-92, he was a member of the theological advisory commission of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC).

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also served as a lecturer and formator in Good Shepherd Seminary in Melaka, Malaysia, and taught ecclesiology at St. Francis Xavier’s Major Seminary in Singapore.

The priest became a household name in seven parishes he served in Kuala Lumpur, Klang, Seremban and Cameron Highlands for about 48 years, where he was known as a tireless supporter of various causes for the welfare of his communities, Frankie D’Cruz wrote on Free Malaysia Today on Nov. 21.

Titus Gomez, a Catholic who knew Father Gnanapiragasam since the 1970s, paid homage to “an effective and charismatic priest who was approachable and always warm and gentle.”

“He touched the lives of parishioners with his willingness to help and made friends, young and old, wherever he went,” he added.

His nephew, Michael Anthony, described his uncle as “many things to many people” and a priest who was “much loved by everyone.”

Father Michael Chua, chancellor of Kuala Lumpur Archdiocese, said Father Gnanapiragasam was a leading figure in implementing innovative pastoral directions from the FABC for Asian churches, popularly known as the New Way of Being Church.

Passionate about formation and evangelization, Father Gnanapiragasam pioneered various initiatives in the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur and beyond

He was part of the Peninsular Malaysia Pastoral Convention organizing team and steering committee and later served on the Peninsular Malaysia Pastoral Team. He authored a manual for basic ecclesial communities.

The priest was the first director of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Institute from 1996 to 2002, when he oversaw and organized formation programs for laypeople, coordinated the various ministries and commissions under the archdiocese and published printed material for public dissemination.

Passionate about formation and evangelization, Father Gnanapiragasam pioneered various initiatives in the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur and beyond.

In 2003, he became a spiritual adviser when Alpha for Catholics, a 11-week formation course, was introduced in Kuala Lumpur. The program drew an enthusiastic response from over 20 parishes. The thirst of laity for solid formation encouraged the priest even more, so he met with key persons in the Augustine Institute based in the United States to bring in the online formation platform known as FORMED to spiritually and pastorally empower numerous Catholics.

He retired from active ministries in 2019. His brother, Monsignor James Gnanapiragasam, is a senior priest in Kuala Lumpur.

Father Gnanapiragasam was due to be buried at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery following a funeral Mass at the Church of the Visitation in Seremban on Nov. 22.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'
Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'
Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest
Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest
China-ASEAN meeting begins without Myanmar junta chief
China-ASEAN meeting begins without Myanmar junta chief
Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death
Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death
Thai temple’s cryptocurrency raises concerns
Thai temple’s cryptocurrency raises concerns
Support Us

Latest News

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
Nov 22, 2021
Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Nov 22, 2021
Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'
Nov 22, 2021
Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest
Nov 22, 2021
Korean diocese to revitalize mission activities with culture
Nov 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021
Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence
Nov 22, 2021
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021

Features

Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
The pope of impossible journeys

The pope of impossible journeys
The Tenacity of Hope

The Tenacity of Hope
The uncertainties of the Catholic Church in El Salvador

The uncertainties of the Catholic Church in El Salvador
Pope urges ecclesial assembly in Mexico City to listen be creative

Pope urges ecclesial assembly in Mexico City to listen, be creative
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.