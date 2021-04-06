Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity

The Buddhist Chin Swee Caves Temple in Genting Highlands near Kuala Lumpur. Muslim-majority Malaysia has 2.6 million Christians. (Photo: AFP)

Easter is a singularly Christian holiday, yet its redemptive spirit can serve as a focal point of interfaith amity. After all, Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice before resurrecting on the third day not only for those who believed in him but for all mankind.

So it was encouraging to see several leading Malaysian politicians embrace the spirit of the holiday to call for unity in a nation where religious differences between the majority Muslim population and the Christian minority can still run deep.

In his Easter message, Lim Guan Eng, secretary-general of the liberal and multiracial Democratic Action Party, emphasized the unifying spirit of the Christian holiday to call on all Malaysians regardless of their faith to join together in interfaith harmony.

“Malaysians must protect, preserve and promote the basic tenets of our federal constitution that stipulates Islam as the religion of the federation and guarantees freedom of religion for non-Muslims,” the Christian lawmaker wrote in a message posted on Facebook.

