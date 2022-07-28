Malaysian politician’s conviction welcomed in Indonesia

Paul Yong Choo Kiong is found guilty of raping an Indonesian maid and sentenced to 13 years in jail and two strokes of the cane

Activists have welcomed the conviction of a Malaysian politician for raping an Indonesian female migrant worker after an earlier disappointment with the acquittal of the employer of Adelina Sau, a domestic helper who died in Malaysia. Her relative is seen crying near her coffin after its arrival at Kupang airport in East Nusa Tenggara on Feb. 17, 2018. (Photo: AFP/UCAN files)

A Catholic activist has welcomed a Malaysian court’s ruling sentencing a politician to jail and caning for raping an Indonesian female migrant worker.

Paul Yong Choo Kiong, 52, a former member of the Perak State executive council, will spend 13 years behind bars and suffer two lashes of the cane for the crime he committed against his 23-year-old domestic help, as per the July 27 order of the High Court in Malaysia.

Martinus Gabriel Goa Sola, director of the church-linked Advocacy Service for Justice and Peace in Indonesia, welcomed the verdict providing hope that "Malaysia is willing to take firm action against the violations of migrant workers' rights."

Sola said the sentence was important coming after Malaysia’s disappointing decision to let go of the employer of Adelina Sau, a migrant worker from the Christian-dominated East Nusa Tenggara province who died in 2018 of multiple organ failure.

Sau was rescued from her employer's home the day before by a migrant worker protection group. However, the Malaysian Federal Court on June 23 acquitted the 62-year-old housewife who had employed her.

“Adelina Sau's case really made us lose hope because how could her employer go free when the victim is tortured to death," Sola asked.

Sola, who was engaged in advocacy work in Sau's case, however, urged people to speak out for the rights of migrant workers.

Meanwhile, the Star reported that Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed said Kiong’s sentence should serve a lesson not only for the convicted man but also for those who share his intention to commit similar crimes.

“As an employer, you should be protecting her, especially since she came from a different country, and not act according to your lust,” he said.

Kiong’s lawyers said they would be filing for an appeal against the conviction.

Junjungan Sigalingging, Indonesian Embassy's first secretary in Malaysia, said: “Today we are grateful to God Almighty, and we highly appreciate the judge who had shown wisdom and fairness in presiding over the case.”

The poor treatment meted out to Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia has been a cause for concern among advocacy groups.

A report released by the Coalition of Sovereign Migrant Workers last month said thousands of illegal migrant workers held in Malaysian detention centers were being subjected to violence. Some 25 people had died in detention since last year, the report revealed.

It prompted the Indonesian government to announce it would immediately repatriate all those who were held in detention. On July 13, Indonesia decided to stop sending migrant workers to Malaysia as the country failed to comply with the MoU signed in April regarding recruitment and placement procedures

The Indonesian Ministry of Manpower stated on July 28 that the moratorium was lifted after Malaysia had stated its commitment to complying with the MoU. Hence, the sending of migrant workers will be resumed from Aug. 1.

