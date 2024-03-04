News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysian Muslims fume over heritage tag for pork soup

Bak kut teh, a traditional Chinese pork rib soup is forbidden for Muslim-Malays who form about 60 percent of the population
Malaysian Muslims fume over heritage tag for pork soup

Malaysia's Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing. His political opponents are calling for his resignation after the listing of Bak kut teh, a traditional Chinese pork rib soup boiled with herbs and spices, as one of Malaysia’s heritage foods has angered the country’s Muslims. (Photo: Twitter)

Vanitha Nadaraj
Published: March 04, 2024 11:17 AM GMT

Muslim groups in Malaysia are demanding the resignation of the country’s tourism minister after a traditional herbal pork rib soup was listed among national heritage food items.

Tourism minister Tiong King Sing, an ethnic Chinese, faced criticism in the parliament on Feb. 29.

Criticism began a week after Heritage Commissioner Mohamad Muda Bahadin, a Muslim, announced the list. 

The objection to the traditional Chinese recipe, known as Bak kut teh, stems from the concern that it is based on pork, which is forbidden for Muslims, who form some 60 percent of the country’s population.

Rosol Wahid, a parliamentarian from the Malaysian Islamic Party (known by its Malay acronym PAS), said considering the pork soup as a national heritage touches on “religious sensitivities.”

“If we were Taiwan or Hong Kong, it would not be an issue,” he said in parliament.

Akmal Saleh, youth leader of the United Malays National Organisation, which is part of the ruling coalition, called for Tiong’s removal from his ministerial post.

“If the minister cannot think of Malaysians’ sensitivities, then we urge Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to fire the minister,” Saleh wrote on Facebook.

A food item should not be a national heritage if most people in the country cannot eat it, he said.

The Malay nationalist party's youth leader suggested replacing the soup with the ubiquitous fried rice.

“The fried rice can be consumed by everyone and not only by certain segments of society,” he toldThe Star.

Tiong responded to the criticism by saying halal versions of the soup are available using chicken and lamb.

Halal, meaning lawful or permitted, indicates following Islamic teachings in dietary practices and systems.

“I have emphasized several times that the herbs used are halal. The type of meat used can vary,” he said.

Bak kut teh, translated from the Chinese, means meat ribs soup made with herbs and spices. It is said to have originated from China and was a staple diet for port workers in Klang, an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur.

The poor man’s dish is now a much sought-after delicacy in Malaysia.

The basis for listing the soup was not made public but the National Heritage Department comes under Tiong’s ministry.

The heritage list also includes a rice dumpling cooked with coconut milk; a noodle dish from Sarawak; a rice dish of Indonesian origin; a wild ginger pickle; and a South Indian dosa or pancake variety.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The Malaysian Tourism Board backed Tiong’s decision, adding that the minister should have done more to bring the tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic figures.  

Tiong has been the target of verbal attacks over some of his recent decisions including the demotion of a high-ranking official from his ministry who happened to be a Muslim-Malay for underperforming.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Stephanus Buu Thien Tri of Can Tho, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Simon Kim Ju-young of Chuncheon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sarat Chandra Nayak of Berhampur , India
Read More...
Latest News
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls
Catholics back women’s manifesto ahead of India’s polls
Indian diocese removes priest over assaulting elderly couple
Indian diocese removes priest over assaulting elderly couple
US pro-life activists face new crossroads
US pro-life activists face new crossroads
Malaysian Muslims fume over heritage tag for pork soup
Malaysian Muslims fume over heritage tag for pork soup
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.