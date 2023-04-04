News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian MPs vote to end mandatory death penalty

The approved bill does not scrap death sentences but grants judges the option to instead impose lengthy prison sentences

Malaysia’s Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AFP, Kuala Lumpur

By AFP, Kuala Lumpur

Published: April 04, 2023 06:43 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2023 06:46 AM GMT

Malaysia's parliament passed a bill Monday to remove mandatory death sentences, with rights groups welcoming the vote as an "important step" that could have a knock-on effect elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Convictions for several offenses, including murder and drug trafficking, previously came with automatic death penalties, giving judges no leeway.

The bill does not scrap death sentences but grants judges the option to instead impose lengthy prison sentences of between 30 to 40 years under certain conditions.

Speaking before the lower house of Malaysia's parliament, Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh said: "We cannot arbitrarily ignore the existence of the inherent right to life of every individual."

Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, but courts have continued to send inmates to death row.

The reform will still have to clear the senate but is widely expected to pass without major opposition.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson called Monday's vote an "important step forward for Malaysia", and hopes it will add pressure for other Southeast Asian nations to follow suit.

"This is an important breakthrough that will cause some serious conversations in the halls of upcoming ASEAN meetings," he told AFP, referring to the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc.

"Malaysia should show regional leadership by encouraging other governments in ASEAN to re-think their continued use of the death penalty, starting with Singapore which has recently gone on a post-Covid execution spree."

Last year, the prosperous city-state hung 11 people -- all for drug offenses.

Myanmar's junta has also resumed using death sentences after a decades-long pause.

Cambodia and the Philippines are the only ASEAN members to have fully abolished capital punishment.

While Malaysia's vote stopped short of ending capital punishment, Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network executive coordinator Dobby Chew welcomed the vote as a "good way forward".

"We have data that shows that the death penalty doesn’t change anything," he told AFP.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism
Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors
Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy
Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary
Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus
One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hanyang

Diocese of Hanyang

The Diocese of Hanyang is a suffragan diocese of the Archdiocese of Hankow. Its cathedral—the Cathedral of St.

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

In a land area of approximately 23,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Maasin

Diocese of Maasin

In a land area of 2,505.65 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Southern Leyte and the six

Read more
Diocese of Changting

Diocese of Changting

Changting, situated in the western Fujian province, is the fifth-largest county of the province. It has a population of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.