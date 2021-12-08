X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

Malaysia

Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction

Najib Razak had appealed sentence claiming he did not know origin of money that ended up in his personal bank accounts

AFP, Kuala Lumpur

AFP, Kuala Lumpur

Published: December 08, 2021 06:35 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2021 06:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court for his trial over 1MDB corruption allegations in August 2019. (Photo: AFP)

A Malaysian appeal court today upheld former leader Najib Razak's corruption conviction and 12-year jail term over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, which contributed to his government's downfall in 2018.

Najib now plans a final appeal to Malaysia's top court and will remain free on bail until that challenge concludes.

The 68-year-old was found guilty on all counts last year in the first of several trials he is facing related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.

Najib and his cronies were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

His first trial related to the transfer of 42 million ringgit (US$9.9 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his bank accounts.

He challenged last year's High Court ruling at the Court of Appeal, but judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil today upheld Najib's conviction on all seven charges he faced.

Najib was convicted of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer

The judge condemned Najib's actions as a "national embarrassment" and said he had "knowledge of the 42 million ringgit [sent] into his account and dishonestly misappropriated it".

Najib was convicted of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer. As well as the jail term, he was fined almost $50 million.

Judge Karim also rejected Najib's defense that he believed the money was a donation from Saudi royalty, saying there was "no evidence" for the claim.

He agreed to a request for Najib to remain free on bail while he lodges his last appeal.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Najib and his lawyers were not at the court in administrative capital Putrajaya for the ruling and followed the proceedings online, after a member of the legal team tested positive for Covid-19.

Anger at the plunder played a large part in the shock loss of Najib's long-ruling coalition at elections in 2018, and he was arrested and hit with dozens of charges following his defeat.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers had sought to delay today's ruling over the Covid case in Najib's legal team and by seeking to introduce new evidence at the 11th hour as part of the appeal. But the court rejected both moves.

The former prime minister's final appeal to Malaysia's top court will likely take months. If Najib, who remains an MP, loses that challenge, he will be jailed and barred from holding political office.

The blue-blooded politician, whose father and uncle were both prime ministers, projects himself as a man of the people

Despite his graft conviction, he remains popular and influential, and he has been mounting a political comeback in recent months.

The blue-blooded politician, whose father and uncle were both prime ministers, projects himself as a man of the people and has 4.6 million followers on Facebook, where he frequently comments on the news and criticises rivals.

He campaigned at local polls last month in the bellwether state of Malacca, helping his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), to a landslide victory.

The amounts involved in Najib's first case are small compared with those in his second and most significant 1MDB-linked trial, which centers on allegations he illicitly obtained more than $500 million.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.