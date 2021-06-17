X
Malaysia

Malaysian court overturns ruling over French-Irish teen's death

The verdict is seen a victory for the teenager's family who are seeking a fresh police investigation

UCA News reporter, Kuala Lumpur

UCA News reporter, Kuala Lumpur

Published: June 17, 2021 05:45 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2021 05:52 AM GMT

Nora Anne Quoirin, a 15-year-old French-Irish schoolgirl from London, died mysteriously following her disappearance from a resort in Malaysia during a family holiday. (Photo: Facebook)

The Malaysian High Court has overturned a coroner’s ruling that found the death of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in 2019 was a case of misadventure that “required no further action.”

Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan handed down the ruling on June 16 via video conference as Malaysia is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ruling effectively indicates that there should be an open verdict in the case, which is seen a victory for the girl's family who are seeking a fresh police investigation.

The verdict was in response to an appeal by the London-based parents of the 15-year-old schoolgirl, who suffered from learning difficulties due to a medical condition known as holoprosencephaly, which restricts normal development of the brain.

Nora disappeared from Sora House eco-resort at Dusan in Negeri Sembilan state on Aug. 4, 2019, only a day after her family arrived for a holiday from Britain.

Rescuers found her unclothed body in the forest about 4 kilometers from the resort following a 10-day frantic hunt involving hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

An autopsy report concluded that Nora might have died of starvation and stress following more than a week in the forest

The hunt and discovery of Nora’s body made national and global headlines, triggering widespread public attention.

Initially, Malaysian police insisted there was no sign of foul play and that it might be a case of accidental death resulting from Nora’s misadventure and getting lost in the forest.

An autopsy report concluded that Nora might have died of starvation and stress following more than a week in the forest.

Her parents believed there was a criminal element to her death. They said Nora might have been kidnapped as she would not have wandered off alone. They called for an inquest.

Nearly a year after the death, a Malaysian coroner opened an inquest on Aug. 24, 2020, which ended in January this year. The inquest examined testimonies of 48 witnesses including Nora’s parents.

On Jan. 3, coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide, adding that no third party was involved and she probably died as a result of misadventure. The coroner also dismissed suspicions of sexual assault as the autopsy didn’t find any evidence or marks from struggles or smothering.

Nora’a parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastien Quoirin, expressed dismay over the coroner’s ruling and appealed the court for a regular verdict.

On Oct. 22, 2020, the BBC reported that two emails demanding ransom in Bitcoin were sent to Nora’s family, but an inspector told the court he felt the emails were a scam and not from kidnappers.

In another report on Dec. 9 that year, the BBC said that cigarette butts containing DNA traces of two unknown males were found in a wooden hut near where Nora’s body was found.

