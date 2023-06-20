News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian Church needs to state its stand on gambling

Its social impact is too big to ignore and will escalate once online gambling is legalized

Malaysian Church needs to state its stand on gambling

Malaysian anti-gambling activists protest during a campaign to ban all forms of gambling in the country at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on July 3, 2010. (Photo: AFP)

Vanitha Nadaraj

By Vanitha Nadaraj

Published: June 20, 2023 11:35 AM GMT

Updated: June 20, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Regulating the gambling industry in Malaysia can be tricky. The country’s dual legal system has a secular law allowing gambling with certain restrictions, while the Sharia law forbids it and declares gambling tax revenue unclean.

Clean or unclean, the government has been collecting tax from gambling operations since British rule. In 2019, gambling taxes came up to a sizeable US$1 billion.

The licensing, however, is limited to sweepstakes, horse racing and a casino. The three horse racing courses are the Penang, Perak, and Selangor Turf Clubs, while the only legal land-based casino is in the Genting Highlands.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Sports betting and online gambling are illegal. Online gambling is what the federal government is now looking at. The reason is because Malaysia has an annual tax bleed of almost US$430 million due to illegal online gambling. Some say it is twice that amount.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wants to regulate the industry and capture tax revenue from online gambling. It will be a nice tidy sum for a country that has been having deficit annual budgets since 1998.

There is a need to amend the country’s 70-year-old laws that have no provisions for online gambling, namely the Lotteries Act 1952, Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Betting Act 1953, and Pool Betting Act 1967.

"When it comes to PAS and its actions, it is easy to opt for the progressive approach and look at gambling as a necessary evil"

The Islamist party PAS (Parti Islam Se Malaysia) and the other parties in the Muslim-Malay coalition Perikatan Nasional have other ideas. They decided to pursue the Sharia path.

Two state governments under the coalition have banned lottery and gaming activities — the northern states of Kedah in January and Perlis last month. They join two other states Kelantan and Terengganu that had banned gambling decades ago.

Moves like this do not overtly surprise the business community, but it can rattle them. In the last general election when the results showed that PAS had the highest number of seats in parliament, a total of US$730 million was wiped out from the market capitalization of the casino, sweepstakes and brewery operators listed on the local bourse, Bursa Malaysia.

PAS leaders have also said they would close the sole casino, Resorts World Genting in Pahang, should the Malay majority state fall into the hands of PAS. The fact that only non-Muslims are allowed to enter the casino and that Muslims have been prohibited from entering it since 1983 is not a mitigating factor for them.

When it comes to PAS and its actions, it is easy to opt for the progressive approach and look at gambling as a necessary evil because of its potential in revenue generation and job creation. But then, secular Singapore has a lot more restrictions on gambling than Malaysia. Online gambling is banned and its only horse racing course will close next year.

In Sarawak, where Christians outnumber all other religious groups, Muslim groups are opposing the state government’s plan to build a casino, saying there are other revenue-earning options. They say the social costs of gambling are irreversible and this is the same reason given by the state governments of Kedah and Perlis.

Social costs like an increase in criminal activities, loss of income, breakdown in relationships, and suicide are the very things that Catholic teaching warns us against.

CCC No. 2413 says: "Games of chance or wagers are not in themselves contrary to justice. They become morally unacceptable when they deprive someone of what is necessary to provide for his needs and those of others. The passion for gambling risks becoming enslavement. Unfair wagers and cheating at games constitute grave matter, unless the damage inflicted is so slight that the one who suffers it cannot reasonably consider it significant.”

"The Church needs to see that the social impact is too big to ignore and it will escalate once online gambling is legalized"

The Vatican decided in 2018 to reform its investment policies to be more in line with this teaching. It decided not to invest in industries that are contrary to church doctrine. Gambling is one of them, although it is not a sin.

“Legalizing gambling fuels addictions, creates more and more compulsive gamblers, and using the industry as a source of tax revenue is unethical,” said the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development within the Roman Curia.

The bishops in US and Philippines over the years have been vocal in opposing all forms of gambling but the Church in Malaysia has remained silent.

The Church needs to see that the social impact is too big to ignore and it will escalate once online gambling is legalized. The government recently revealed that online gambling is one of the top three social ills affecting Malaysia’s young people. The other two are bankruptcy and porn addiction.

A 2016 study shows that 30 percent of Malaysian adolescents surveyed did some form of gambling over a 12-month period and that a gambling parent has had a strong influence on them. Teenagers are already amassing huge gambling debts.

With so much at stake, the stand of the Malaysian Church ought to be made known.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
MALAYSIA SHOULD LOOK AT THE IMPACT GAMBLING HAS DONE TO AUSTRALIA. WHILE THE STATE GOVT RAKE IN MILLIONS IN TAX, IT IS THE POOR WHO SUFFER THE MOST BY BEING ADDICTED. WHY DO PEOPLE GET ADDICTED? BECAUSE THEY ARE POOR AND THINK THAT MAYBE GAMBLING WILL MAKE THEM RICH.....BUT THE FACTS SHOW THE OPPOSITE. HORSE RACING IS A SCAM EVEN IN AUSTRALIA. ONLINE GAMBLING IS AN UNLIMITED METHOD TO WIPE CLEAN YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. MANY IN AUSTRALIA HAVE BEEN BURNT AND SOME IN JAIL FOR ROBBING THEIR EMPLOYERS FOR ONLINE GAMBLING. POKER MACHINES ARE THE POOR MANS BEST FRIEND.....LOOK INNOCENT AND FRIENDLY AND ENTERTAINING......BUT THE BIGGEST SCAMMERS!!!!!!!! BE AWARE! the church in malaysia should consult fr tim costello, from melbourne australia, to understand how gambling has IMPACTED millions of australians, specially the poor.DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE JOBS AND OTHER BENEFITS THESE CRIMINALS AGENTS GIVE TO THE LOCAL PEOPLE. THEY GIVE ABOUT 10% OF THEIR PROFITS AND GET RICH ON THE 90% LOOTED.
Reply

Latest News

Malaysian Church needs to state its stand on gambling Malaysian Church needs to state its stand on gambling
India’s top court rejects plea to deploy army in Manipur India’s top court rejects plea to deploy army in Manipur
HK Christian charity highlights employees' mental health HK Christian charity highlights employees' mental health
Book documents history of Catholic dioceses in China Book documents history of Catholic dioceses in China
Thailand defends hosting talks with Myanmar junta Thailand defends hosting talks with Myanmar junta
Church of England clergy make first wage demand Church of England clergy make first wage demand
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

The Diocese of Qizhou/Kichow/Qichun was a diocese located in the city of Qizhou in

Read more
Diocese of Da Nang

Diocese of Da Nang

Da Nang diocese was founded on Jan. 18, 1963. It has a land area of 11,348.46 square kilometers and covers Da Nang City

Read more
Diocese of Enshi

Diocese of Enshi

Located towards the southwest of Hubei province, Enshi Prefecture is Hubei's southwestern "panhandle". The prefecture

Read more
Eparchy of Saint Ephrem of Khadki

Eparchy of Saint Ephrem of Khadki

Khadki is a city neighbourhood and a cantonment near Pune in Maharashtra state of India. It is an army base having two

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.