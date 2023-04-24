Malaysian Church mourns pioneering bishop

Bishop James Chan Soon Cheong was the first bishop of Malacca-Johore Diocese

Bishop James Chan Soon Cheong (1926-2023)

Catholic Church in Malaysia mourned retired Bishop James Chan Soon Cheong of Malacca Johore Diocese, the first native bishop of the diocese hailed for his efforts in implementing the church’s renewal process and pastoral activism in the light of the Second Vatican Council.

Bishop Chan passed away at MAJODI Center in Plentong of Johor state on April 22 at the age of 97, says an official announcement.

Despite his advanced age, the former bishop who served the diocese from 1972-2001, had “good health until his demise,” the release stated.

He was buried at Ulu Tiram Catholic Cemetery in the state capital Johor Bahru following a funeral Mass led by Bishop Bernard Paul at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on April 24.

James Chan was born on July 26, 1926, in Selama of Perak state. He was the eldest of six siblings.

He studied at St. Xavier’s Institution in Penang state, but his education was hampered due to World War II. He resumed his studies in 1946 at St. George’s Institution, Taiping, and graduated in 1947.

At the age of 24, he entered a seminary in Singapore when the Malacca-Johore was part of the Singapore Diocese. He was ordained a priest for Penang Diocese on Aug. 9, 1959.

He served the diocese in various capacities from parish priest to administrator until Dec. 22, 1972, when Pope Paul VI appointed him the first bishop of Malacca Johore after creating a new diocese by taking territories from the Archdiocese of Malacca-Singapore.

He was ordained bishop on June 8, 1973, by Archbishop Tan Sri Dominic Vendargon of Kuala Lumpur, who greatly influenced his leadership and pastoral activism.

Archbishop Vendargon, who attended Vatican II (1962-1965) sessions, was disappointed at the slow pace of changes taking place in the church despite years of study of the council’s documents.

This led to a renewal movement in the Malaysian Church with the adoption of the Second Vatican Council's idea of aggiornamento (renewal and reform) of the Church in 1976. Late Malaysian Cardinal Soter Fernandez was among the leading figures in the movement.

In his diocese, Bishop Chan continued the renewal movement. His personal experience of a post-Vatican II Renewal program at the East Asian Pastoral Institute (Philippines) prompted him to engage with clergy and laity for the renewal in the church.

Bishop Chan served as the secretary general and treasurer of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia and was chairman of the National Commission for Social Communications; the Ecumenical and Inter-religious Affairs; and the Commission for Charismatic Renewal.

Besides, the prelate commissioned the construction of MAJODI Center in Johor, which offers a home for the elderly, a day-care center for children, and a place for retreats and formations for Christian groups in Malaysia and Singapore.

During his tenure, he also oversaw the reconstruction of various churches, chapels, and multi-purpose halls for parishes. He invited at least seven religious congregations including the Jesuits to serve in the diocese.

In 1992, Bishop James Chan published a book about his life and spirituality, entitled “When The Fruits Of The Rambutan Tree Are About To Ripen.”

Following his retirement in 2001, Bishop Chan started residing in Graceville, a retirement village he built for elderly priests.

In his message, Malacca Johore Diocese chancellor Father Lawrence Ng said Bishop Chan was known as “a warmer person” and “a vibrant and passionate pastor” who genuinely loved the people he served.

As the news of his death spread, many posted on social media site Facebook to thank God for his life.

Philippine-born Nare Aguillon Cellan said Bishop Chan cared for Filipino migrants like him.

“I was with the St. Therese of the Child Jesus parish in Masai. Bishop James has given me an introductory letter to promote the Cenacle of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of the Marian Movement of Priests,” Cellan said.

“Such a good bishop, a good human being. We are going to miss him,” wrote Adrian Longanathan.

Latest News