Malaysia

Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital

Foundation donates $241,000 from its Solidarity Fund to buy equipment for Sungai Buloh Hospital

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 29, 2021 09:18 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2021 10:05 AM GMT

Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital

Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim of Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Facebook)

Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim of Kuala Lumpur has linked up with the Tzu Chi Foundation of Malaysia to deliver beds and emergency trolleys to a hospital.

The foundation, which is supported by various interfaith and religious groups including the Malaysian Catholic Church, pledged 1 million ringgit (US$241,000) from its Solidarity Fund to buy equipment for Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Hospital director Dr. Kuldip Kaur, who received the items on June 23, expressed her deepest gratitude to all, the Herald Malaysia reported

She was touched and inspired when told that the Solidarity Fund had received support and endorsement from interfaith groups.

“We cannot lose to Covid. With the nation standing behind them, we have significantly boosted their strength to face the crisis together,” Kaur said.

Archbishop Leow, who is also president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, said many communities, organizations and religious groups were doing their bit to bring relief to the most vulnerable in society.

I want to congratulate all Malaysians for rising to the occasion and for contributing generously to this interfaith effort to support all our frontliners

He said Malaysians provide essential food for the poor and offer financial, emotional and spiritual assistance.

“When I heard of the tremendous work Tzu Chi is doing in helping our hospitals cope under these difficult circumstances, I decided to support this noble effort to ensure our healthcare system can continue to look after the soaring cases of Covid,” Archbishop Leow said.

The prelate invited the religious components of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBHST) to endorse and support Tzu Chi’s efforts.

“I want to congratulate all Malaysians for rising to the occasion and for contributing generously to this interfaith effort to support all our frontliners, especially those in hospitals,” the archbishop noted.

Kuching Archdiocese delivered personal protective equipment to Sarawak General Hospital on June 11.

Malaysia reported 5,218 new coronavirus cases on June 28. It has reported a total of 739,266 cases and more than 5,000 deaths from the virus.

On June 27, Malaysia’s government extended Phase 1 of its national lockdown beyond June 28 to curb the spread of the contagion. The restrictions were initially set to end on June 28 but Prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said they will not be eased until daily cases fall below 4,000.

Muhyiddin unveiled a new economic stimulus package worth 150 billion ringgit ($36.2 billion) on June 28 in an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the continued lockdown, according to media reports.

