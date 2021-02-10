X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared

Catholics and Protestants hold prayers of solidarity as Archbishop Leow calls for the truth to be established

UCA News reporter, Kuala Lumpur

UCA News reporter, Kuala Lumpur

Updated: February 10, 2021 09:23 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
3

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
4

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
5

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
6

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
7

Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Feb 8, 2021
8

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Feb 8, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations

Feb 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared

Christian pastor Raymond Koh (left) and Shia Muslim social activist Amri Che Mat went missing within three months of each other. (Photo: Free Malaysia Today)

Catholics and Protestants in Malaysia are praying for victims of enforced disappearances as they remember a Christian pastor who went missing four years ago.

The prayers of solidarity on the weekends on Feb. 6-7 and Feb. 13-14 are in response to a call from the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM), the interdenominational Christian forum in the Muslim-majority country.

“We ask all churches to remember and pray for Pastor Raymond [Koh], Amri Che Mat, Joshua Hilmy, Ruth Sitepu and their families. May they know that we stand in solidarity with them on their continuous journey of uncertainty,” Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim of Kuala Lumpur, the CFM chairman, said in a statement.

“The issue of missing persons is one of human rights. Enforced disappearance is a violation of the human rights of those who go missing and of their families. Establishing the truth of what happened is important and not just to the Koh family but also for the families of Amri Che Mat, Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth Sitepu, who also vanished and are still missing.”

How we deal with the issue of missing persons defines us as a society, the statement added.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Archbishop Leow, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, referred to several cases of enforced disappearances that made headlines in recent times.

Anglican pastor Richard Koh, 62, went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, from Selangor state in western Malaysia. He had been accused of proselytizing among Muslims in the state by Islamic radical groups.

Amri Che Mat, a Shia Muslim social activist from Perlis state, went missing on Nov. 24, 2016.

Pastor Joshua Hilmy, a Malay Muslim who converted to Christianity, and his wife Ruth Sitepu, an Indonesian, also went missing in November 2016.

In March 2017, Malaysian authorities pressed criminal charges of extortion over Pastor Koh’s alleged kidnapping against Lam Chang Nam, a 35-year-old part-time Uber taxi driver.

Related News

Lam was primarily accused of extorting 30,000 ringgit (US$10,000) from Koh's son, Jonathan Koh Szu Hao, 33, to release his father. In January 2018, Lam was charged with abduction of the pastor.

Lam pleaded not guilty and his lawyer Aron Mark told the media his client was facing fabricated charges. He was later acquitted of kidnapping amid criticism from rights groups at home and abroad. A decision in the extortion case is expected to come on April 30.

Lam told UCA News that he was framed on baseless charges and the humiliation caused such substantial personal and financial damage for him that he felt “horrible.”

“I have never met or even knew the pastor’s son before. I suspect someone registered a prepaid SIM under my name and then misused it since I was a victim of a snatch thief and lost my wallet, which I reported to the police,” he said.  

In April 2019, following a year-long inquiry, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) announced that Pastor Koh and activist Amri Che Mat were victims of enforced disappearances by state agents of Malaysia.

Closed-circuit TV camera footage showed half a dozen men in balaclavas using black SUVs to block Pastor Koh's car on a public road in Petaling Jaya in broad daylight.

SUHAKAM concluded there was "direct and circumstantial evidence which proves, on the balance of probabilities” that both men were taken away by the Special Branch, the intelligence unit of Malaysian police.

The findings sparked an outcry from church groups in Malaysia and beyond for the immediate release of Pastor Koh.

However, Malaysian police denied the allegations and then inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador criticized SUHAKAM for tarnishing the image of the police.

Another inquiry by the commission into the disappearance of Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth Sitepu is still ongoing.

Church groups and human rights organizations have expressed frustration that despite promises from the Malaysian government to carry out renewed investigation into the cases, there has been little progress and updates have not been made public.

Pastor Koh’s family members have vowed not to give up the fight for justice.

Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, spoke to media on Feb. 8 and reminded Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to fulfil his promises to solve mysteries relating to the case of her missing husband and other activists.

Liew recalled that Muhyiddin, who had been the home minister of the previous Pakatan Harapan government, met her and the family of another activist and promised to deliver justice after they went missing.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Bishop appeals to Filipino families to care for the sick
Bishop appeals to Filipino families to care for the sick
Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Indonesia records sharp rise in child abuse cases
Indonesia records sharp rise in child abuse cases
Indonesian nuns pray for human trafficking victims
Indonesian nuns pray for human trafficking victims
Myanmar Christians appeal for release of detained leaders
Myanmar Christians appeal for release of detained leaders
Violence breaks out at Myanmar coup protests
Violence breaks out at Myanmar coup protests
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border
Feb 10, 2021
Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared
Feb 10, 2021
Bishop appeals to Filipino families to care for the sick
Feb 10, 2021
Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
Indonesia records sharp rise in child abuse cases
Feb 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021
Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021

Features

Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia
Feb 10, 2021
Filipino priest to fight Covid war on two fronts
Feb 9, 2021
Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Poverty is a form of structural violence says Guatemalan cardinal

Poverty is "a form of structural violence", says Guatemalan cardinal

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse
Its time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West

“It’s time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West”
Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID19

Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID-19
On Papal Populism

On Papal Populism
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life

Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life
Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts

Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts
Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.