Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

Catholic volunteers wade through water while providing aid to victims in a flood-hit area of Malaysia. (Photo: Caritas Malaysia)

Catholic parishes and church-run aid groups in Malaysia have jumped in to rush aid to the victims of weeks-long deadly flooding that left at least 50 dead and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Heavy rains triggered a dangerous rise in water levels of rivers in seven states of Malaysia, prompting the to evacuate more than 125,000 people since mid-December.

Among the worst-hit areas is Selangor state, the commercial hub of the country near capital Kuala Lumpur. Thousands remain stranded in flood-affected areas desperately seeking aid.

Catholic charity Caritas Malaysia has launched a National Flood Relief Fund to collect donations to support the affected communities. The campaign will run until Jan. 22.

“Days of unusually high rainfall triggered one of the worst floods in years, submerging parts of towns and villages and cutting off major roads. Selangor, one of the most populated states, is among the worst-hit areas. Caritas Malaysia, with the support and blessing of the bishops in Malaysia, has set up the National Flood Relief Fund to reach out and help as many people as possible. We need your support,” Caritas Malaysia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Catholic parishes are mobilizing donations, volunteers and aid materials to support the flood victims.

Volunteers also distributed cooked meals from Ave Maria Kitchen to flood shelters in affected areas including Taman Sri Muda

Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Klang valley has undertaken flood relief efforts, reports Herald Malaysia, the Catholic weekly of Kuala Lumpur Archdiocese.

Under the guidance of parish priest Father Frederick Joseph, the parish's ministry of integral human development appealed to local faithful to donate whatever possible. The response was overwhelming.

Individuals and organizations from Catholic churches, interfaith groups, associations and corporate bodies provided support to deliver food, clothes, mattresses and pillows. Even a Muslim group sent donations to help children affected by flooding. A volunteer group has been coordinating flood relief efforts including food rations.

The church turned its community hall into a temporary shelter for people who became homeless due to flooding.

The parish is also planning to buy uniforms and schools essentials for flood-affected children.

The Church of the Holy Family in Kajang, Selangor, has focused on providing aid to the ethnic Orang Asli community as their villages sustained heavy damage from flooding, heavy rains and strong winds.

The church’s Orang Asli ministry mobilized donations and offered the community basic essentials, clothes, water, candles, biscuits, baby diapers and cooked meals among other aid. The community remains largely stranded and struggled due to lack of clean water, electricity and communication.

Volunteers are working on the ground to provide the community sleeping mats, pillows and blankets, which were damaged in flooding.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Cathedral of St. John’s integral human development ministry and basic ecclesial communities teamed up help 40 families severely affected by the floods in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Volunteers from the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puchong have made several trips to flood-hit areas in Taman Sri Muda to help affected communities

Herald Malaysia reported that aid included rice, beehoon, flour, sugar, biscuits, canned sardines, baked beans, coffee and tea. Donations were made of sanitary pads, adult diapers and towels.

Dozens of packets of popular Malaysian dish nasi lemak ayam, consisting of rice cooked in coconut milk that is traditionally served with anchovies, cucumbers, peanuts and boiled eggs, have been distributed.

“Our first trip, right after the storm, was to provide 150 packets of nasi lemak ayam to the flood victims and volunteers. We have since made three other trips, providing groceries donated by individuals as well as from parishes like the Church of the Assumption, Church of St. Francis Xavier and Church of St. Thomas More,” said volunteer Benedict Soosai of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Parish priest Father Albert Arockiasamy donated mattresses and pillows for children, while the parish sponsored a boat to help volunteers move around.

On Jan. 2, volunteers provided used clothes, groceries, and stoves to flood victims near Hulu Langat Dam.