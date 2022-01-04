X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

At least 50 people died and thousands fled homes following the worst flooding in Malaysia in years

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 04, 2022 06:30 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2022 07:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
2

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
3

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
4

India's year of fear

Dec 31, 2021
5

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
6

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 31, 2021
7

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
8

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks

Jan 3, 2022
9

Korean Church blesses Vatican-recognized martyrs’ shrine

Jan 3, 2022
10

Vatican names new archbishop for Nagasaki

Jan 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

Catholic volunteers wade through water while providing aid to victims in a flood-hit area of Malaysia. (Photo: Caritas Malaysia)

Catholic parishes and church-run aid groups in Malaysia have jumped in to rush aid to the victims of weeks-long deadly flooding that left at least 50 dead and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Heavy rains triggered a dangerous rise in water levels of rivers in seven states of Malaysia, prompting the to evacuate more than 125,000 people since mid-December.

Among the worst-hit areas is Selangor state, the commercial hub of the country near capital Kuala Lumpur. Thousands remain stranded in flood-affected areas desperately seeking aid.

Catholic charity Caritas Malaysia has launched a National Flood Relief Fund to collect donations to support the affected communities. The campaign will run until Jan. 22.

“Days of unusually high rainfall triggered one of the worst floods in years, submerging parts of towns and villages and cutting off major roads. Selangor, one of the most populated states, is among the worst-hit areas. Caritas Malaysia, with the support and blessing of the bishops in Malaysia, has set up the National Flood Relief Fund to reach out and help as many people as possible. We need your support,” Caritas Malaysia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Catholic parishes are mobilizing donations, volunteers and aid materials to support the flood victims.

Volunteers also distributed cooked meals from Ave Maria Kitchen to flood shelters in affected areas including Taman Sri Muda

Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Klang valley has undertaken flood relief efforts, reports Herald Malaysia, the Catholic weekly of Kuala Lumpur Archdiocese.

Under the guidance of parish priest Father Frederick Joseph, the parish's ministry of integral human development appealed to local faithful to donate whatever possible. The response was overwhelming.  

Individuals and organizations from Catholic churches, interfaith groups, associations and corporate bodies provided support to deliver food, clothes, mattresses and pillows. Even a Muslim group sent donations to help children affected by flooding. A volunteer group has been coordinating flood relief efforts including food rations.

The church turned its community hall into a temporary shelter for people who became homeless due to flooding.
Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Volunteers also distributed cooked meals from Ave Maria Kitchen to flood shelters in affected areas including Taman Sri Muda.

The parish is also planning to buy uniforms and schools essentials for flood-affected children.

The Church of the Holy Family in Kajang, Selangor, has focused on providing aid to the ethnic Orang Asli community as their villages sustained heavy damage from flooding, heavy rains and strong winds.

The church’s Orang Asli ministry mobilized donations and offered the community basic essentials, clothes, water, candles, biscuits, baby diapers and cooked meals among other aid. The community remains largely stranded and struggled due to lack of clean water, electricity and communication.  

Volunteers are working on the ground to provide the community sleeping mats, pillows and blankets, which were damaged in flooding.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Cathedral of St. John’s integral human development ministry and basic ecclesial communities teamed up help 40 families severely affected by the floods in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Volunteers from the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puchong have made several trips to flood-hit areas in Taman Sri Muda to help affected communities

Herald Malaysia reported that aid included rice, beehoon, flour, sugar, biscuits, canned sardines, baked beans, coffee and tea. Donations were made of sanitary pads, adult diapers and towels.

Volunteers from the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puchong have made several trips to flood-hit areas in Taman Sri Muda to help affected communities.

Dozens of packets of popular Malaysian dish nasi lemak ayam, consisting of rice cooked in coconut milk that is traditionally served with anchovies, cucumbers, peanuts and boiled eggs, have been distributed.

“Our first trip, right after the storm, was to provide 150 packets of nasi lemak ayam to the flood victims and volunteers. We have since made three other trips, providing groceries donated by individuals as well as from parishes like the Church of the Assumption, Church of St. Francis Xavier and Church of St. Thomas More,” said volunteer Benedict Soosai of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Parish priest Father Albert Arockiasamy donated mattresses and pillows for children, while the parish sponsored a boat to help volunteers move around.

On Jan. 2, volunteers provided used clothes, groceries, and stoves to flood victims near Hulu Langat Dam.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan
Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan
Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed
Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed
Indonesian police make arrests over migrant boat tragedy
Indonesian police make arrests over migrant boat tragedy
Cambodian police arrest striking casino workers
Cambodian police arrest striking casino workers
Road carnage as Thailand ushers in new year
Road carnage as Thailand ushers in new year
Vietnam imprisons fifth activist in a fortnight
Vietnam imprisons fifth activist in a fortnight
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh protest seeks justice for Christian rape victims
Jan 4, 2022
Mother Teresa award for Denmark's green initiatives
Jan 4, 2022
Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan
Jan 4, 2022
Pakistan's minorities mark death anniversary of slain governor
Jan 4, 2022
Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed
Jan 4, 2022
Indonesian police make arrests over migrant boat tragedy
Jan 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021

Features

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
US-China showdown over religion may intensify
Jan 3, 2022
Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Polish Church in devastating decline says Primate of Poland

Polish Church in devastating decline, says Primate of Poland
Stand beside those who suffer pope says in World Day of the Sick message

Stand beside those who suffer, pope says in World Day of the Sick message
The Vaticans growing concern over Germanys synodal path

The Vatican’s growing concern over Germany’s synodal path

Nuclear weapons the lines are shifting

Nuclear weapons, the lines are shifting
Polish archbishop issues instructions for protecting minors

Polish archbishop issues "instructions" for protecting minors

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.