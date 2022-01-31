X
Malaysia

Malaysian catechists renew commitment to serve Church

Lay catechists and volunteers play a vital role in multilingual and multiethnic Malaysia, church officials say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 31, 2022 08:11 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2022 09:54 AM GMT

Malaysian catechists renew commitment to serve Church

Catechists and volunteers attend training in a parish church in Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese of Malaysia in this file photo. (Photo: Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu)

Hundreds of lay catechists and volunteers in Malaysia have renewed their pastoral commitments to serve the local Church by faith formation of families, teaching of catechesis and sharing the Word of God.

More than 200 catechists made the vows during a special recollection and Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral of Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah state and the Church of Mary Immaculate in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 23, reported Fides news agency.

The event came a week before all Catholic churches, parishes and ecclesial associations observed Catechetical Sunday 2022 on Jan. 30 with the theme "Family life — the path of holiness."

Father Paul Lo, parish priest of Sacred Heart Cathedral, hailed catechists for their vital role in serving communities in a multilingual and multiethnic country like Malaysia where catechesis is conducted by different churches in three languages — Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and English.

"Through baptism, we children of God are entrusted with the mission of spreading the Good News of salvation and love to children, young people and all those who wish to join Jesus Christ and the Church," Father Lo said.

“In this sense catechists are teachers and ministers of the Word of God for the good in the Church," the priest said, adding it is a cause of immense joy that many laypeople come forward to serve as catechists.  

It is heartening to know that, despite the challenges and changes that have taken place over the past years, you continued your service to God and the Church with faithfulness and zeal

As collaborators in the pastoral ministry, catechists help the faithful, children and adults, through their words, actions and life, he added.

During the events, catechists and volunteers vowed to deepen their closer relationship with Jesus and to share teaching, witness and sharing the faith with others.

In his pastoral letter for Catechetical Sunday, Archbishop Julian Leow of Kuala Lumpur, president of the Malaysian Catechetical Commission, expressed his gratitude to catechists for their dedicated services.

“On behalf of the bishops of Malaysia, I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to parish priests, catechetical coordinators and catechists, parents and guardians and all who are in some way involved with the ministry of catechesis," he said.

"It is heartening to know that, despite the challenges and changes that have taken place over the past years, you continued your service to God and the Church with faithfulness and zeal. Truly, circumstances may change, and challenges may come, but the mission given to the Church by Jesus Christ continues (cf. Mat. 28: 19-20).” 

The Catholic Church in Malaysia will organize a special day of prayer, meeting and fraternity dedicated to catechists on Sept. 17 on the feast day of Italian Jesuit St. Robert Bellarmine, the patron saint of catechists.

About 60 percent of 32 million Malaysian citizens are Muslims, 20 percent are Buddhists, 10 percent Christians and 6 percent Hindus, according to government data in 2018.

Christians are estimated to number 2.6 million and two-thirds of them are concentrated in Sabah and Sarawak states in the northern part of Borneo island, where they make up about 30 percent of the population.

The Malaysian Church has three archdiocese and six dioceses with about 1.17 million Catholics.

