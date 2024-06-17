News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysian cardinal emphasizes pluralism for progress

Malaysia Church has shifted to social mission for development by embracing diversity, says Cardinal Sebastian Francis
Cardinal Sebastian Francis.

Cardinal Sebastian Francis. (Photo: Diocese of Penang, Malaysia)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 17, 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Updated: June 17, 2024 10:58 AM GMT

Malaysia presents a microcosm of the Catholic Church and Asia where diversity of cultures and religions offer Catholics and people of faiths opportunities and challenges of pluralistic society for progress together, said Cardinal Sebastian Francis.

"It is the pluralism of cultures and ethnic groups that makes Malaysia a 'miniature Asia.' The coexistence of different components allows the Catholic community to experience the interaction of differences that takes place in diversity," said Francis, the bishop of Penang, Vatican’s Fides agency reported on June 15.

The cultural and religious diversity in Malaysia is “reasonably healthy” although ethnic Malays and Islam are considered “national” and Muslim Malays are considered "special" due to constitutional status and protection as Bhumiputera (Sons of the Soil), the top Catholic leader said.

"The Malays are protected and are only Muslims, as enshrined in the Constitution. But a democratic nation like ours cannot today choose to be completely monocultural or monoreligious. Our country is characterized by an interesting pluralism that makes it a truly Asian country, a microcosm in which one can experience the constituent dimension of Asia," Francis said.

Ethnic Malays make up about 60 percent of Malaysia’s estimated 34 million people, according to official statistics. About 24 percent are Chinese, 7 percent are Indians and 10 percent are indigenous non-Malay communities most based on the Malaysian side of Borneo Island.

About 10 percent of Malaysians are Christians, mostly based in Sarawak and Sabah states in Borneo.

The ethnic and religious diversity of Malaysia offers both opportunities and challenges for development towards a truly pluralistic society, the cardinal said.

The path of “synodality” and “dialogue” are keys to overcoming differences and the formation of a society based on the richness of diversity, he pointed out.

He noted that despite ethnic and cultural differences within Catholic communities in Malaysia, the Church has been keen on serving all people.

In various parts of the country, the Church holds liturgy in four official languages – Bahasa Malay, English, Chinese, and Indian Tamil, he said.

"Although we are not such a big country, we have many immigrants who come from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Bangladesh. Some of them also bring Christian traditions with them, of course [like some Vietnamese or Filipinos],” he added.

Despite Catholics being a minority, the Church has the necessary resources for pastoral life, he said.

A lack of priestly and religious vocations is filled by missionary religious orders mainly from France, Ireland, and Italy.

Since the Second Vatican Council, the local Church has emphasized faith formation and empowerment of laity, Francis said.

“We care about the Christian life of the laity and after the Second Vatican Council we have emphasized the formation of the laity, especially through training courses or continuing education events in the parishes,” he said

The cardinal, however, lamented that political change in the country has had negative impacts on the Church’s mission.

"Our influence in the field of education has decreased enormously because the government has taken control of education in public schools, both state and private,” he said.

“If we want to be present in the field of education, we must act as private actors, but the government also controls private education, decides on the curricula and pays teachers their salaries. So, we own the real estate and the land on which the schools are built, but it is the government that controls school life. So, technically we own the building but not the system. We contribute, but we cannot give concrete shape to the education system," he said.

For this, the Church has shifted its focus on its “social mission.”

“We have shifted our resources and energies, for example, to the area of integral human development: we work mainly with migrants and refugees or in situations of poverty and need, often in collaboration with non-governmental organizations, for social development," he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Vincent Xijin Guo of Xiapu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Anthony Mullassery of Quilon , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Sam-seok Son of Busan, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Junmin Pei of Shenyang, China
Read More...
Latest News
The Book of Lamentations: The Days of Weeping
The Book of Lamentations: The Days of Weeping
Last-ditch effort to avoid split in India’s Syro-Malabar Church
Last-ditch effort to avoid split in India’s Syro-Malabar Church
Japan’s new, tighter immigration law is a proactive step
Japan’s new, tighter immigration law is a proactive step
Church slams attack on Indian Catholic parish
Church slams attack on Indian Catholic parish
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.