News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysian boycotts move on from Israeli dates to Chinese socks

The fear is this could lead to racial conflict in a country where all it would take is a spark to feed the flames
Malaysian boycotts move on from Israeli dates to Chinese socks

An anti-Israel protester is seen wearing a T-shirt promoting a boycott of Israeli products during a demonstration in front of the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur in this June 1, 2010 file photo. (Photo: AFP)

Vanitha Nadaraj
Published: March 20, 2024 11:58 AM GMT
Updated: March 20, 2024 12:04 PM GMT

When Malaysian Muslims called for an anti-Israel boycott last October, many thought it would fizzle out within a couple of months like previous consumer boycott campaigns.

This time, however, the boycott triggered by the Israeli-Hamas conflict is raging on. One reason could be the extensive use of social media platforms, another is the full-strength push from Muslims.

The biggest reason is probably the realization that their collective power can indeed move mountains.

Malay Muslims saw this when McDonald’s Malaysia issued a series of public statements that showed the boycott was affecting them.

The fast-food franchise is now filing a US$1.3 million lawsuit against Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia for allegedly linking them to Israel's war against Hamas. It is seeking damages for loss of revenue, compensation for employees who had to be laid off, and expiry of materials.

BDS is a Palestinian-led movement encouraging the international community to boycott companies with ties to Israel.

"Although the ethnic Chinese hold the economic power, the Malay Muslims hold the consumer power"

Then a Japanese-owned convenience store chain bent to the boycott. The parent company of FamilyMart in Japan called off an agreement with an Israeli defense firm in February after calls for Malaysians to boycott all its 277 stores in the country.

The boycott hit Starbucks Malaysia too, but the extent was not known until the executive chairman of the parent company urged Malaysians to stop the boycott. The parent company posted a revenue decrease of 38 percent in the quarter ending Dec 31, 2023, saying the boycott had caused a significant amount of loss.

The impact of the boycott took many by surprise. It is probably the first time many have seen how Malay Muslim consumers were able to work in tandem and become this powerful force.

Many influencers and politicians are thumping their chests and saying that although the ethnic Chinese hold the economic power, the Malay Muslims hold the consumer power.

There is now fear among ethnic Chinese business owners and operators, as evident from the founder of a local convenience store chain pleading for consumers not to boycott his stores after an Islam-related business blunder was discovered.

On March 13, photographs of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them went viral. The socks were sold at a KK Super Mart store near Kuala Lumpur. There was much furor and criticism from Muslims claiming the ethnic Chinese-owned chain showed scant regard for the religious beliefs of others and there was a call for a boycott.

KK Mart Group founder Chai Kee Kan responded the same day by posting an apology on Facebook and said the socks had been taken off the shelf. He apologized again at a press conference where he explained that this was not a deliberate move but an unfortunate oversight.

The government then said there was no need to escalate the matter and the police, in response to queries, said they could not investigate unless a police report had been made.

The issue would have died down had it not been for the youth chief of Malaysia’s largest political party, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) which has a membership of 3.35 million, about 10 percent of the population.

Muhammad Akmal is demanding more than an apology from Chai and more action from the government and police. “We can’t accept their rudeness even though they apologized,” he said.

"History shows that boycotts have the power to make seismic changes"

He threatened a full-scale boycott of the 811 KK Super Mart stores nationwide unless there was a “stronger” apology. He is demanding a banner carrying an apology in every one of the 811 KK Super Mart stores nationwide and has directed his members to lodge police reports all over the country.

Three different investigations are now underway — by the police after receiving 42 police reports as of March 18; by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry; and by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department.

What had begun as a collective consumer action to show Muslim anger towards Israel and to stand united with the Muslim brotherhood, is being hijacked and appears to be evolving into a campaign to gain political mileage.

History shows that boycotts have the power to make seismic changes. The Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa started in 1959 as a consumer boycott, and this led to the dismantling of the apartheid government in 1994.

The fear now is that Umno’s relentless pursuit could lead to a racial conflict in a country with underlying racial tensions. These tensions exist because politicians have been using them to garner political support. All it takes is a spark to bring all that hatred and anger to the surface.

Things are leading towards that with the boycott shifting from an anti-Israel stance to an anti-Chinese one.

When dates from Israel were found by netizens to have been mislabelled and sold in Malaysia at the start of Ramadan, there was a lot more anger directed towards ethnic Chinese business operators than towards Israel. Social media was flooded with comments that the ethnic Chinese were disrespectful towards Muslims.

Malaysia does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and the import of goods from the country requires a special government permit.

While it is right not to condone disrespect towards another’s religion, the question is how far the aggrieved side should go.

Fearing the matter could get out of hand, the minister in charge of Islamic affairs has called on everyone to calm down. So have several civil society groups and the public, with many asking Umno to consider the damage this could do to business confidence and the struggling Malaysian economy.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Surprisingly, the opposition parties, who hold the lion’s share of Malay-Muslim support, have remained silent on the controversial socks issue. Should these Muslim conservative parties come out in support of the boycott, Malaysia will be looking at a highly tense racial situation or even chaos.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Antonieto Dumagan Cabajog of Surigao, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Guangdong Shi of Xingtai, China
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil of Shamshabad, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Johannes Gorantla of Kurnool , India
Read More...
Latest News
US-Philippine ties to worsen South China sea dispute: activists
US-Philippine ties to worsen South China sea dispute: activists
Indian state's relaxed rules helps Christian schools
Indian state's relaxed rules helps Christian schools
Malaysian boycotts move on from Israeli dates to Chinese socks
Malaysian boycotts move on from Israeli dates to Chinese socks
Myanmar Baptist pastor shot dead, attackers' identity unclear
Myanmar Baptist pastor shot dead, attackers' identity unclear
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.