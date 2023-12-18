News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysian bakery's ‘Merry Christmas’ ban sparks outcry

Boycott threat after chain claims it's afraid of getting halal certification invalidated if such greetings are put on cakes

Malaysian bakery's ‘Merry Christmas’ ban sparks outcry

Citing Islamic halal norms, a leading Malaysian bakery chain refused to display ‘Merry Christmas’ on its cakes. (Photo: AFP)

Vanitha Nadaraj

By Vanitha Nadaraj

Published: December 18, 2023 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: December 18, 2023 05:57 AM GMT

A leading Malaysian bakery chain has come under the threat of a boycott after it banned the words “Merry Christmas” or “Xmas” being written on cakes, even if requested
by customers in the Muslim-majority nation.

Staff at Berry’s Cake House, a 29-year-old bakery chain with 10 outlets in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area, were told to write “Season’s Greetings” instead to avoid getting their halal certification invalidated, according to a Dec. 14 company memo.

“The reason is that we are holding a halal certificate, and so we should support and meet all the requirements,” stipulated by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (commonly known by its Malay abbreviation Jakim), said Daniel Teoh, Berry’s operations manager.

Many took to social media threatening to boycott the chain, while some even vowed to boycott all halal bakeries during the Christmas season.

One common question asked was how the words "Merry Christmas" and "Happy Xmas" can make a product non-halal.

Eugene, a 65-year-old pensioner, who goes by one name, told UCA News, “If the other bakeries are following the same guidelines, then it’s time to bid them farewell and give business to our home bakers.”

Vijay Saravanen Vasudevan said on his Facebook account, “What do the words 'Merry Christmas' have to do with the food?”

“Religious authorities like Jakim are going overboard in enforcing rulings that do not augur well for a multiracial society,” the 53-year-old legal advisor told UCA News.

In response to the outcry, Jakim denied that outlets had been banned from having festive or celebratory greetings on their products.

 “This is an issue that has cropped up before and Jakim had already given an explanation on Dec. 25, 2020, and on Nov. 1, 2023,” the department said on social media on Dec. 16.

“We wish to reiterate that premises holding a Malaysian halal certificate are not prohibited from writing festive greetings on cakes and other products.”

The explanation in December 2020 came when a bakery wrote “Happy Holidays” on a cake when a customer wanted “Merry Christmas” on it.

Jakim then further said that decorations and wording on cakes for personal consumption were allowed but not cakes meant for display and marketing.  

Vasudevan took up that issue this year and asked, “...why can't you display a cake for marketing purposes in an outlet with ‘Merry Christmas’?”

Christians make up about 10 percent of the estimated 32 million citizens in Malaysia.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysian bakery's ‘Merry Christmas’ ban sparks outcry Malaysian bakery's ‘Merry Christmas’ ban sparks outcry
Pope condemns attack on Gaza parish Pope condemns attack on Gaza parish
Christmas will be a muted affair in 'grieving' Bethlehem Christmas will be a muted affair in 'grieving' Bethlehem
US, Britain call for release of Jimmy Lai as Hong Kong trial starts US, Britain call for release of Jimmy Lai as Hong Kong trial starts
Christmas 'Credo' Christmas 'Credo'
Jubilate Deo program brings Gregorian chant to Sydney Catholic students Jubilate Deo program brings Gregorian chant to Sydney Catholic students
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Samarinda

Archdiocese of Samarinda

In a land area of 211,440 square kilometers, the archdiocese of Samarinda is located in eastern part of Kalimantan,

Read more
Diocese of Aurangabad

Diocese of Aurangabad

With a land area of 64,525 square kilometers, the diocese covers the civil districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Kompong-Cham

Apostolic Prefecture of Kompong-Cham

Kompong-Cham was established as an apostolic prefecture by the Holy See on Sept. 26, 1968. The seven provinces --

Read more
Diocese of Larantuka

Diocese of Larantuka

The diocese of Larantuka covers two districts — Flores Timur and Lembata — in the eastern part of Flores

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.