Malaysia under fire for LGBT ‘conversion’ programs

The pressure to renounce LGBT tendencies cuts across all religious groups in Malaysia, says Human Rights Watch

An illustration depicts queer people in Malaysia, who face widespread societal pressure to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. (Photo: Row Yow/Human Rights Watch)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 13, 2022 04:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2022 05:14 AM GMT

Global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) has strongly criticized Malaysia's state-sponsored programs for “conversion” of LGBT groups that allegedly fuel discrimination, marginalization, and violence against the communities.

HRW released a report “I Don’t Want to Change Myself” on Aug. 10 detailing the anti-LGBT conversion practices, discrimination, and violence prevalent in Malaysia.

The 71-page report is based on in-person and telephone interviews of LGBT persons conducted from March 2018 to July 2021 by the HRW and Justice for Sisters, a Malaysia-based transgender rights group,

Rights groups say the Malaysian government's so-called rehabilitation approach for LGBT communities is superficial and does not rely on any scientific evidence.

“Malaysia’s current rehabilitation and criminalization approaches to LGBT people are based neither on rights nor evidence,” said Thilaga Sulathireh, co-founder of Justice for Sisters.

“The programs, while framed as compassionate, internalize societal and structural discrimination and foment self-hatred among LGBTQ and gender diverse persons and hostility among the rest of the population,” she further added.

Malaysia’s Penal Code and Syariah Criminal Offenses Enactment at the state level criminalize sexual orientations for Muslims for violating Islamic teachings.

The Malaysian Penal Code stipulates up to 20 years in prison for any proven instances of anal or oral sex between partners of any sex.

The Syariah enactments that are in practice in the individual states are aimed to regulate “offenses against precepts of the religion of Islam.”

However, the government rhetoric and cultural stigma force LGBT people to change their sexual orientation and buckle under pressure, the report says.

It noted that the pressure to renounce LGBT tendencies cuts across all religious groups in Malaysia.

Christian churches reportedly conduct exorcisms, counseling sessions, and classes that deplore the gay community.

“It was very traumatic. I was pinned down and people were praying over me, cupping the side of my head, [they] shouted at me to get the demons of possession out of me,” said Darren Tan, a 28-year-old gay man from Johor.

Many Christian and Muslim facilities have been reported to engage in “treatment” of LGBT individuals, though they deny any such activities.

The government's stance in this matter has been observed to be more toward the “rehabilitation” of LGBT individuals.

The report points to instances where individuals who do not comply with the government's requirements to identify with a heterosexual and cisgender identity are threatened with punishment.

“When the religious authorities keep drilling into your head, “You’re a sin, you’re a sinner,” you start to believe it. The government pumps a lot of money to fight LGBT,” said Manis Chen, a long-time transgender rights activist.

“The government’s use of the law to criminally prosecute LGBT people is only part of the story in Malaysia,” said Kyle Knight, senior LGBT rights researcher at HRW.

The rights groups have asked that the Malaysian government should immediately stop sponsoring, funding, and otherwise supporting conversion practices and should, in consultation with LGBT community groups, educate public officials, including police, judges, and government staff, on gender, diversity, and human rights.

