Malaysia Muslim charity faces corruption probe

Aman Palestin or Peace Palestine is run by leaders of Isma, a hardline Islamist group

Malaysia-based Aman Palestin or Peace Palestine charity is facing charges over alleged graft of US$15 million. (Photo: The Malay Mail)

A charity organization, helmed by leaders of a controversial Islamist group, is being investigated for misappropriation of RM70 million (US$15 million).

The activities of the Malaysia-based Aman Palestin or Peace Palestine came under an anti-corruption probe last month.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) says it has “allegedly diverted funds for purposes other than the objectives behind the establishment of the company" and “alleged irregularities over its fundraising activities.”

Aman Palestin is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Penal Code (Act 574).

The MACC investigators who raided the NGO’s offices on Nov 23, seized assets totalling RM15.86 million in 41 bank accounts, and four Grade 999.9 gold bars, each weighing 1kg.

Their lawyer Mohd Rafique Rashid Ali, insisted that Aman Palestin’s activities were above board, and said the organization was allowed to invest in several financial instruments, including gold.

The organization, registered in Malaysia as a company instead of an association or society, is planning to take legal action against MACC for seizing its assets.

Earlier, there were claims that donations collected by Aman Palestin, since it was formed in 2004, never reached Palestine.

Executive chairperson Abdullah Zaik Abdul Rahman said they did not channel donations through the Palestinian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, but directly to people in the troubled area.

Rahman was the former president of the Malaysian Muslim Solidarity (Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia or Isma). Aman Palestin’s director and adviser are also Isma leaders.

Isma has been pushing for an Islamic state in Malaysia since it was set up in 1997 and has long claimed that there is “a Christianization agenda” by non-Muslims that will threaten the existence of Islam in Malaysia.

It was one of the four Muslim organizations that had their appeals dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Nov 23. They wanted vernacular schools and the use of Chinese and Tamil languages in these schools to be declared unconstitutional.

They argued that schools were statutory authorities, and therefore were subjected to using the national language, which is Malay, as the medium of instruction.

Isma was also one of the groups that pushed for the cancellation of the Nov 22 concert by British rock band, Coldplay, in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, former premier Mahathir Mohamad has urged the MACC to permit Aman Palestin to deliver winter aid to war-torn countries in the Middle East while investigations are ongoing, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Mahathir said that by freezing the NGO’s accounts resulting in the suspension of winter aid, the MACC was concurrently penalizing the Palestinian people.

“If MACC is doubtful of whether the funds will reach the Palestinian people, they can send their officers to accompany the Aman Palestin representative entrusted with disbursing the funds,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

